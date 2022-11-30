The Athens City Council on Monday approved an ordinance opening the door to medical marijuana dispensaries, and the Decatur City Council, after approving an amendment to a proposed ordinance Monday, is poised to allow dispensaries next week.
That doesn’t mean dispensaries will open in Decatur and Athens. The process to get state approval to open a dispensary is long and laborious — and the state will approve no more than 37 dispensaries throughout the state, for which it has, as of Friday, already received 239 applications.
But anything that makes it easier for people who may be helped by medical marijuana to obtain it is a good thing. Patients should not have to drive to neighboring counties to get their medicine. Imagine having to do that for prescription blood pressure medicine or cholesterol drugs. People wouldn’t stand for it.
Patients who have been prescribed medical marijuana should be no different. Certainly they should be no different than patients prescribed pain killers that are more potent and more prone to abuse than marijuana.
Indeed, one city councilman noted the possibility that medical marijuana could help with the opioid crisis that started, in large part, due to the abuse of prescription opioids.
“When I was first informed about were we going to do this, I didn’t think I could support it and I looked at all the reasons why not. I looked at the opioid crisis and it’s out of hand,” said Athens Distinct 2 City Councilman Harold Wales. “But if this will help any person, I’ve got to be for it.”
Last year, Alabama became the 37th state to approve medical marijuana, although the Alabama law is one of the most stringent in the nation. The cannabis products allowed include tablets, topical creams and transdermal patches. Those still prohibited include anything smoked or vaped, as well as food products such as candies.
In both Decatur and Athens, officials debated ordinance provisions prohibiting marijuana dispensaries within a certain distance of residential areas, schools, churches and child care facilities.
It’s hard to imagine what real impact such distance provisions have apart from limiting the total number of establishments that offer medical marijuana. And with the state strictly controlling the number of medical marijuana dispensaries statewide, it isn’t as if Athens or Decatur are going to end up with dispensaries on every corner regardless. This is not like the proliferation of shops selling CBD products. (CBD is one of the two main active compounds derived from marijuana. The other, THC, is the one that gives users a high. CBD, its uses and its effectiveness are a whole different discussion.)
Of course, the fact is, marijuana is available on just about every corner. It just isn’t legal.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Marijuana is the most commonly used federally illegal drug in the United States; 48.2 million people, or about 18% of Americans, used it at least once in 2019.” About 45% of Americans have used marijuana at some point, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics.
Fifty-one years after President Richard Nixon declared the first war on drugs, “An overwhelming share of U.S. adults (88%) say either that marijuana should be legal for medical and recreational use by adults (59%) or that it should be legal for medical use only (30%),” according to Pew Research Center data.
But that is also another discussion.
