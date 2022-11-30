The Issue

The Athens City Councils this week did the right thing in allowing medical marijuana dispensaries to come to their communities, and Decatur can follow suit next week.

The Athens City Council on Monday approved an ordinance opening the door to medical marijuana dispensaries, and the Decatur City Council, after approving an amendment to a proposed ordinance Monday, is poised to allow dispensaries next week.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.