Americans from coast to coast, Florida to Alaska, Maine to Hawaii gathered Tuesday to mark the nation’s 247th birthday.
As it does every year, Independence Day brought out what is unique in America. The annual recitations of the Declaration of Independence, for instance, drive home the fact that America alone among the nations of the world, is a nation founded on an idea. That idea, as the Declaration summarizes, is that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Four score and seven years later, President Abraham Lincoln in his Gettysburg Address would refer to America as “conceived in Liberty” and wonder, during those dark days of the Civil War if “any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure.”
America endured the Civil War, although not without sacrifice and cost — and not without scars that endure today. But the United States remains a beacon of liberty throughout the globe.
In Ukraine, that nation’s Motherland Monument in Kyiv was illuminated Tuesday in the colors of the American flag, a greeting on Independence Day and a shining example of what the United States means to those elsewhere fighting for freedom.
No one, ironically, was a greater believer in American Exceptionalism than the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
“Americans and Europeans alike sometimes forget how unique is the United States of America,” Thatcher said. “No other nation has been built upon an idea, the idea of liberty. No other nation has so successfully combined people of different races and nations within a single culture.”
It is difficult to improve upon Thatcher’s description. In a few sentences she summed up not only the American founding but the decades since.
We don’t always live up to these ideals. Just as we have absorbed waves of immigrants, we have endured anti-immigrant backlashes. Even as we have proclaimed “liberty and justice for all,” liberty and justice have not always been distributed evenly. In his great 1852 Independence Day speech “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?”, Frederick Douglass expressed his great admiration for the principles in the Declaration of Independence, but chastised America for not living up to them.
This is the burden and the responsibility of the only nation founded on an idea: to continue living up to that idea.
As people return to work, as the smoke from the fireworks displays clears, as Americans go back to their lives of pursuing happiness as each sees best, it’s important not to lose sight of the fact America is an experiment. Like an experiment, it’s always being tested by people and countries that think they have found a better way than liberty.
“Every generation launches a new competitor to America(,) and the people who don’t like capitalism and America’s individualist, free market economy trumpet that now the American way is being left in the dust,” notes George Mason University economist Alex Tabarrok in a recent interview. “In the progressive era it was the Germans (how did that work out?), then it was the Russians (remember Sputnik?), then it was the Japanese (buying up Rockefeller center! the horror!), then it was the Chinese (look at those high speed rail lines!). My message to Americans is to double down on America.”
That means more freedom, more individualism, more entrepreneurship and, yes, more immigration.
