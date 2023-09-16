Two unrelated events this past week underline the futility of America’s current approach to drug addiction.
The first confirmed what most people already have discovered for themselves: the most widely available, over-the-counter cold medicines do not work.
Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend the FDA pull from store shelves decongestants containing phenylephrine. That includes versions of such common brands as Sudafed, Allegra and Dayquil, as well as their store-label variants.
The vote came about, according to The Associated Press, because of, “University of Florida researchers who petitioned the FDA to remove phenylephrine products based on recent studies showing they failed to outperform placebo pills in patients with cold and allergy congestion. The same researchers also challenged the drug’s effectiveness in 2007, but the FDA allowed the products to remain on the market pending additional research.”
The FDA also allowed the drugs to remain on the market as a substitute for decongestants containing pseudoephedrine. Those drugs, while still available, are restricted. You don’t need a physician’s prescription to get them, but you do have to see a pharmacist, show an ID and sign a list. This is all part of a national and state-level effort to prevent pseudoephedrine from falling into the hands of people who would use it to cook up illegal meth.
Since this crackdown, meth use and meth overdoses have continued to rise. The only thing that has changed is the main source of the meth. Instead of being cooked up locally, it’s coming from Mexican cartels. And contrary to conventional wisdom, it is not crossing the border in the backpacks of illegal aliens, but it instead mostly slipping through legal ports of entry, where border security either misses it or turns a blind eye in exchange for bribes. (See, for example, July’s federal indictment against customs officer Leonard Darnell George.)
Meth is a bigger problem than ever. The only thing that has changed is Americans have wasted millions of dollars on decongestants that don’t work.
The second was the release of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration statistics that show that even as the number of prescription opioid pills shipped in the U.S. has declined, the number of overdose deaths has continued to climb.
This was reported as surprising news, but it shouldn’t be. It’s the iron law of prohibition at work: Clamping down on the availability of one drug sends people in search of alternatives that are usually more potent and less safe. As a result, the combined national, state and local response to the deadly opioid crisis has backfired.
“By the early 2010s, policymakers and doctors were restricting access to prescription opioids. People who had become addicted looked for other sources and found them in illicit pills, which are often counterfeit, and other street drugs,” reported The Associated Press this week. “Heroin deaths increased dramatically, and so did those from illicit and potent synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, which are often added to other drugs by dealers.”
As the authors of a 2017 paper — “Today’s fentanyl crisis: Prohibition’s Iron Law, revisited” in the International Journal of Drug Policy — conclude, the “progression towards increasingly potent illicit drugs can be curtailed only through evidence-based harm reduction and demand reduction policies that acknowledge the structural determinants of health.”
None of this is new. The events of this week simply add to what was already known. What we don’t know is when or if policymakers will listen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.