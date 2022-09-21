Free speech and freedom of expression are about more than the legal rights enshrined in the First Amendment. Free speech is only truly secure when there is an overall atmosphere of tolerance and debate — or, better still, when people welcome being exposed to new and challenging ideas.
Without cultural support for free speech and expression in the broad sense, it is only a matter of time before lawmakers and jurists start to chip away at the legal protections for free speech, too.
As we’ve seen, the Constitution can be plain as day, but ultimately it means whatever the nine justices on the U.S. Supreme Court say it means. So, if a freedom is really important, it’s best it has enough cultural support that it never becomes a legal issue.
With all of that in mind, it is disturbing that 2022 looks to be another banner year for restricting books.
This week is Banned Books Week. Sponsored by the American Library Association, Banned Books Week highlights books that have been challenged or restricted. This being the United States, where we have a First Amendment, none of these books are banned in a legal sense. It has been decades since San Francisco’s City Lights bookstore had to man the barricades for Allen Ginsberg’s “Howl and Other Poems.” Instead, these are books that have been challenged, restricted or removed outright from schools and libraries.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom, said according to The Associated Press. “It’s both the number of challenges and the kinds of challenges. It used to be a parent had learned about a given book and had an issue with it. Now we see campaigns where organizations are compiling lists of books, without necessarily reading or even looking at them.”
So far this year, the ALA has counted 681 challenges involving 1,651 books compared to 729 challenges involving 1,579 books.
Most of this is the result of an organized populist-conservative effort that has gone after books dealing with sexuality and race, and books they deem as anything less than wholly patriotic. But it is not entirely a right wing phenomenon. The left can be censorious, too, especially when it comes to books written by people of one race about people of another race. Thus Mark Twain and Harper Lee are perennial targets for their depiction of race and race relations, no matter how sympathetic those deceptions.
As recently as 2020, Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” ranked No. 7 on the ALA’s most challenged list, because of “racial slurs and their negative effect on students, featuring a ‘white savior’ character, and its perception of the Black experience.”
This year, however, is seeing something new as especially disturbing: the rise of populist groups motivated by conspiracy theories about child sex trafficking — theories like Q Anon — that vastly overstate the trafficking threat and use that threat to justify any response. (It is worth noting, that most children who are sexually abused are victimized by family members or family acquaintances.)
Kimber Glidden resigned as director of the Boundary County Library in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, after a monthslong harassment campaign directed at the library over a single complaint about a book, “Gender Queer,” the library didn’t even stock.
“We were being accused of being pedophiles and grooming children,” Glidden said. “People were showing up armed at library board meetings.”
Free expression is in danger from a surging illiberalism that thinks it has all the right answers and there is nothing to be gained from open debate and discussion.
