Decatur is making up for lost time when it comes to housing, with new subdivisions in various stages of development.
For years, city and business leaders have bemoaned the city’s lack of new “rooftops.” Now builders are catching up. But “rooftops” — otherwise known as single-family homes — are only one piece of the housing puzzle. They’re not always the solution for singles and young couples who have yet to start a family — or for those without the income for house payments, especially as home mortgage rates rise from their historic lows.
Apartments are a vital part of the housing mix in any community of reasonable size — and that includes Decatur. If Decatur’s apartment unit stock isn’t increasing, then the city isn’t growing.
Unfortunately, apartments are a divisive issue, especially if people have gotten used to their absence.
Last month, residents of a Southwest Decatur neighborhood near Austin High School filled the Council Chambers at City Hall for a meeting of the Planning Commission. They were there to oppose a proposed 201-unit apartment complex on Old Moulton Road Southwest.
Residents raised some interesting issues, but the Planning Commission approved the development unanimously, rightly noting that most of those issues — the fact the site is low-lying and rocky — are largely of concern to the developers, not the surrounding neighbors. If the developers want to go ahead, knowing the difficulties they may face, that’s their decision to make.
Nearby cities, meanwhile, are full speed ahead on new apartments.
RentCafe, a website for apartment rental listings, said recently it expects Huntsville to add more than 1,000 apartments this year, while Madison will add even more, upwards of 1,500.
Athens earlier this year annexed more than 260 acres along Huntsville-Brownsferry Road, between U.S. 31 and Interstate 65 , for multi-use developments. That includes 22 acres zoned for multifamily residential that could end up as the site of up to 420 apartment units, according to Athens City Planner Matt Davidson.
Decatur can’t afford to be left out. The city’s quest to attract young professionals must account for the fact that young people are putting off marriage and having children. Those young professionals need places to live just as young families do, and many of them will be looking to rent apartments.
Also, the city can’t let its development focus be entirely on single-family homes many people cannot afford. The market will happily supply affordable housing — but only if it’s allowed to. That means apartments have to be an option for developers, regardless of how many people say “not in my backyard.”
Apartment dwellers aren’t your enemies. They’re your neighbors — or at least they would like to be. Decatur needs to make them feel at home.
