It will be a cruel summer indeed for the thousands who flock each year to the Point Mallard Park Aquatic Center.
What was supposed to be a celebration of the center’s 50th anniversary will instead see the park closed due to the new coronavirus pandemic.
City Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said he and his staff tried to prepare a plan to open the Aquatic Center, a plan that included social distancing, reduced capacity and the extensive training required for employees, especially lifeguards.
City leaders, including those in the business community, are disappointed, but they say the decision is necessary.
But the adults and children who come to Point Mallard to escape the summer heat must be even more disappointed, especially since the Aquatic Center and its wave pool aren’t the only summer attractions forced to close because of COVID-19. The Athens Lions Club has decided not to hold its annual Kiddie Carnival this summer due to COVID-19, saying it is in the best interest of the community and its members and other volunteers.
The public pool in Athens will reopen for pool parties and swim team practices after lifeguards are hired, but it will remain closed to recreational swimmers until a reevaluation July 1. Plans for reopening Hartselle’s municipal pool remain up in the air.
All of these decisions are being based on the situation as it is now.
Officials have looked at things as they are and have determined normal operations aren’t practical.
If Athens and Hartselle do open their pools for recreational swimming, they will certainly limit capacity to enable social distancing. But as anyone with small children knows, getting them to maintain distance can be a challenge.
This is especially frustrating given that larger parks with deeper pockets and facing higher stakes are preparing to reopen. SeaWorld and Walt Disney World will reopen in Orlando, Florida, in June and July, according to a plan approved Wednesday.
Meanwhile Tennessee Valley outdoor attractions could all be closed even as the coronavirus begins to subside.
This is pure speculation: Scientists simply don’t know a lot about the virus that causes COVID-19 yet. But one hypothesis is the virus may not fare well in the heat and humidity of the summer. The downside of that hypothesis is scientists fear there could be a second, potentially more fatal wave of the virus this winter. Both a dip and a resurgence would fit the pattern of other viral infections, including the 1918 influenza pandemic.
Unfortunately, we can’t rely on speculation about what the summer may hold when making decisions now — or when training employees now. And while many areas of the country have seen a decline in new infections, that is not the case in Alabama, which has seen a surge in the past week.
We in Alabama, however, are lucky. We have access to natural water attractions that aren’t closed and where it’s easier to maintain social distancing.
If that means more people out on the river, then it will be vital that people observe water safety rules. Already the Alabama Gulf Coast has seen several accidents and at least two deaths in the past few days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.