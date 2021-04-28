People have rebuilt. Infrastructure has been reinforced. Families have moved on. But no one has forgotten, and the scars — physical and emotional — from the April 27, 2011, tornadoes still linger.
For those who lost family members, especially, they always will, but as they go on with their lives and bring new lives into the world, the most important thing is that we take to heart the lessons of that day 10 years ago, when so many people’s lives were turned upside down.
The toll of that day is staggering. The tornadoes that swept through the eastern half of the nation on that day killed 319 people nationwide and 234 in Alabama alone.
It had already been a spring of violent and devastating weather. Two weeks earlier, about 160 people died when an EF5 tornado ripped through Joplin, Missouri.
Over the past several decades, the epicenter of tornado activity in the U.S. has shifted eastward. No one is exactly sure why, but some researchers point to global warming as the likely culprit. Whatever the reason, Alabama has become increasingly prone to violent tornadoes. As of 2019, Alabama led the nation in average tornado deaths per year at 14.
Part of that may be due to the fact that some of Alabama’s largest population centers have also had the most tornadoes over the past 70 years. According to the National Weather Service, Jefferson County had the most tornadoes from 1950 to 2020 at 100. Mobile and Baldwin counties were close behind with 98 and 97 tornadoes, respectively. They were followed by Cullman County (92), Madison (80) and Tuscaloosa (77).
Most of the strongest tornadoes, classified as EF5 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which measures the strength of tornadoes based on estimated wind speeds and related damage, have occurred locally. Lawrence, Limestone, Morgan and Madison counties, along with Marion County, lead the way, having all had three EF5 tornadoes since 1950.
The number of tornadoes we see here may rise and fall each year, but the trend line is heading up, and that means we must be prepared.
Since 2011, Limestone County has built 11 community storm shelters, bringing its total to 15. Lawrence County now has 14 community shelters, at least five of which have been built in the past decade. Morgan County has 21 with another large shelter, able to accommodate more than 400 people, proposed and awaiting grant money.
That’s not counting the hundreds of private shelters, many of which were built in response to the 2011 tornadoes.
None of those shelters, however, are any use without sufficient warning for people to get to them. The state and most local governments hold a sales tax holiday each year to encourage people to stock up on severe weather supplies, which includes weather radios.
Most people now have smartphones, and numerous weather apps are available that can help provide warning. But for many people, the main source of warning for tornadoes remains the sirens operated by county emergency management agencies.
“I think sirens still have a place in alerting people of threatening weather,” said Chris Waldrep, Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency director. “Technology has improved. We have smart phones, apps, the internet, social media and TV, but sirens give us all another way of being made aware.”
Still, those sirens are not meant to warn people who are indoors, which puts the responsibility on all of us to be weather aware and make plans for receiving weather alerts.
It’s not a matter of if there will be another massive tornado outbreak like the ones in 2011 or 1973. It’s only a matter of when.
