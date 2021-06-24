Great Britain on Tuesday began negotiations to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership — the awkwardly named successor agreement to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which was scuttled when the U.S. withdrew from it in 2017.
While the U.S. continues to sit on the sidelines, others are rushing in to fill the void and take advantage of the most comprehensive free-trade agreement in the Pacific Rim.
“Membership of the CPTTP free-trade partnership would open up unparalleled opportunities for British businesses and consumers in the fast-growing Indo-Pacific,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. “It’s an exciting opportunity to build on this country’s entrepreneurial spirit and free-trading history to bring economic benefits across the whole of the U.K.”
This is in line with Johnson’s vision for a post-Brexit Britain, which would see the U.K. free of the regulatory and bureaucratic shackles of the European Union but eagerly embracing the entrepreneurial, up-and-coming economies of the Far East.
This could be and should be what the United States is doing, but President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the TPP, and President Joe Biden, although he has expressed support for the U.S. joining the new CPTTP, seems in no hurry to do so.
Nor would doing so at this date be easy. When the U.S. pulled out of the TPP in 2017, the other nations went ahead with their new agreement, which suspended provisions sought by the U.S. but not the rest of the participating countries. Those provisions mainly had to do with binding other signatory countries to U.S. intellectual property laws — amounting to a special carve out of protections for Hollywood and Silicon Valley. The Biden administration will want to bring those back into play.
Apart from missing out on the economic benefits that would come with being part of the trans-Pacific trade pact, the U.S. is missing out on the geopolitical benefits.
Aside from the United States, the largest economy not a part of the CPTTP is China. If the U.S. wants to counter China’s economic and diplomatic power in the region, there is no better way to do so than with a trade pact that encourages U.S. trade and investment in other countries in the region.
That is exactly what the U.K.’s leadership is thinking. Britain has its own frictions with China, especially as they involve China disregarding the terms of the agreement under which the the United Kingdom handed back control of Hong Kong.
“Britain is also looking to attain ‘dialogue partnership’ status with the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, as it pursues a ‘tilt’ toward the Indo-Pacific region in response to China’s growing influence on the world stage that was recommended by a recent British government review of defense and foreign policy,” reported The Associated Press.
“… Britain said joining the CPTPP would open new access to fast-growing economies across Asia-Pacific and the Americas, including Mexico, Malaysia and Vietnam. Other countries in the pact include Australia, New Zealand and Canada, but Britain would be the first European country if it succeeds in joining.”
Meanwhile, the United States remains on the outside looking in. It’s simply no good to pretend the rest of the world doesn’t exist. The major investments that Asian companies have made in north Alabama — from Mazda Toyota (Japan), to AlphaPet (Thailand) — are proof of that.
It’s all well and good to believe in America First, but in practice, all America First does is leave America behind.
