Sadly, America is not immune to the sectarian violence that plagues much of the rest of the globe, and the problem here appears to be worsening.
Violence aimed at religious groups and places of worship has spiked in the United States. As with the increase in mass shootings, this comes even as violent crime overall — including crimes involving firearms — has remained at or near 30-year lows.
The Associated Press reported that incidents in churches, synagogues, temples and mosques increased 34.8% between 2014 and 2018, according to the latest FBI statistics.
The deliberate targeting of churches, synagogues and mosques, however, isn’t mere violent crime. It is born of hate, prejudice and misunderstanding. It is fomented by extremists, not just online but in the real world. And it is spurred on by age-old hatreds whose origins are often either dimly remembered grievances or widely propagated myths.
The new year began with investigations ongoing into two such incidents.
A machete-wielding attacker stabbed five people outside a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York. The suspect in that attack is also suspected of having carried out a November attack against a Hasidic Jewish man as he walked to synagogue, according to a New York Times report. Hours after the Monsey stabbings, a man who appeared to have a personal issue with the congregation opened fire inside West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas.
The Monsey attack occurred just weeks after a shooting at a kosher market in New Jersey that left three people there dead as well as a police officer shot at a nearby cemetery. The suspects in that case had shown interest in extreme antisemitic ideology.
At West Freeway Church of Christ, the shooter was stopped by an armed congregant, Jack Wilson, who was a trained firearms instructor.
As attacks on houses of worship have increased, so have calls for increased security.
“For a person bent on hate crime against a particular religion or race, you go to a place where you know a lot of people in that group will be congregating — and vulnerable,” James Alan Fox, a criminologist at Boston’s Northeastern University, told The AP. “One place you can go to find people of a certain religion is where they worship.”
We are now in the unfortunate position where worshippers must guard against being a soft target. Some are deciding to arm themselves.
In response to the White Settlement shooting, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall issued a statement pointing out that Alabama law allows congregants to carry firearms in places of worship that don’t forbid them.
“Texas law was recently updated to ensure that individuals like Mr. Wilson do not have to fear the threat of prosecution for carrying a firearm in a church that allows it,” Marshall said. “Fortunately, Alabama can proudly say that it already offers this same protection.”
Marshall went on to urge Alabama churches to adopt security plans. And certainly having someone trained in using a firearm properly is preferable to relying on just any armed churchgoer, who may lack proper training.
Despite Alabama law already allowing firearms in houses of worship, state Rep. Lynn Greer, R-Rogersville, again plans to introduce legislation he says will clarify the issue.
Given what current state law already says, we see Greer’s bill causing confusion, not clarification.
Still, the ultimate solution is not to turn houses of worship into armed fortresses. After a point, that defeats their purpose to welcome all.
The real fight is against the hatred and extremism that leads people to carry out such attacks. This is a bigger problem than one that can be solved with an armed security guard or pistol-packing parishioners. The goal should be to prevent religiously motivated violence from happening at all. That means having more toleration and understanding for those of different beliefs.
