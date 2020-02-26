The Auburn men’s basketball team on Saturday did what it seems to do best: rally from a halftime deficit to pull out an improbable win.
The No. 15 Tigers came back from what ultimately became a 17-point disadvantage to defeat the Tennessee Vols. After having lost two games in a row Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl was ready to celebrate, and so were fans.
“We’ll celebrate this one,” Pearl said. “Having lost two in a row, I kind of felt like our backs were against the wall.”
That makes it all the more disappointing that Auburn’s comeback was marred by a disruptive fan.
A student was ejected after shouting, “Go back to Uruguay! This is America!” at Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi, a native of the South American country.
According to The Associated Press, Pearl said after the game he appreciated the way Auburn administrators handled the situation.
“That’s not who we are at all,” Pearl said. “This is an amazing campus with incredible students. We are diverse and we are welcoming. I’ve got nothing but respect for Santiago and his game.”
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes was also satisfied with the university’s response.
“From what I’ve heard, once they found out about it, they took care of it,” Barnes said. “I’m glad they did. I haven’t given any thought to it, but our administration told me that Auburn did what needed to be done. And that’s good by me.”
Such outbursts of xenophobia are fortunately rare at U.S. sporting events. We’ve come a long way since Jackie Robinson broke professional baseball’s color barrier. Other parts of the world are not so fortunate.
Racism and xenophobia are only too common, for example, at European soccer matches.
In January, officials suspended play during an English Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham after Antonio Rudiger, a black Chelsea defender, said Tottenham supporters were hurling racist chants at him.
The stop in play was the result of new protocol instituted by European soccer’s governing body in response to a rash of racist outbursts during the 2018-19 season.
Such incidents have become more common as more players from North Africa and the Middle East join the ranks of Europe’s elite soccer leagues and seem to reflect hostility toward the unrelated but simultaneous influx of migrants and asylum seekers from those same parts of the globe.
We are lucky in America that things are not as bad here, but with a president who delights in scapegoating “bad hombres” — and an expansive definition of what that means — it’s no surprise some people think they have permission to insult people from other parts of the world, even if they came here through legal channels. “Go back where you came from” is something President Donald Trump has even told some sitting congresswomen.
Whether one agrees with someone’s politics or not, “go back where you came from” is never an appropriate response. We all came from somewhere, with ancestors in the recent or distant past who came to America in search of a better life rather than staying where they were and trying to fix things, which in some cases can get one killed.
Hopefully, incidents like Saturday’s in Auburn will remain rare. The last thing we want is to become more like Europe and have to stop sporting events because of fans who are an embarrassment to themselves and the teams they claim to support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.