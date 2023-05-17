President Joe Biden’s ambitious — some might say “unrealistic” — plan to fight greenhouse gas emissions by turbo-charging America’s transition to electric vehicles has already hit its first speed bump, even if his administration doesn’t know it yet.
Americans are keeping their cars longer than ever, according to recent data compiled by S&P Global Mobility, which found that the average age of a passenger vehicle on the road hit a record 12.5 years this year.
There are lots of reasons for this, starting with the COVID pandemic and global supply chain disruptions that made it hard for auto manufacturers to get all of the parts they needed to get new cars and trucks from the assembly lines to the showrooms. The supply squeeze for new vehicles spilled over to the used auto market, as more buyers, many with stimulus checks in their pockets, went where the cars were. That, in turn, drove up the price for used vehicles.
Just as the auto industry’s supply issues started to sort themselves out, inflation hit. The Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes have made financing vehicles more expensive, too.
“Since the pandemic struck three years ago, the average new vehicle has rocketed 24% to nearly $48,000 as of April, according to Edmunds.com,” The Associated Press reported. “Typical loan rates on new-car purchases have ballooned to 7%, a consequence of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive streak of interest rate hikes to fight inflation.”
Meanwhile, the average used vehicle — up nearly 40% since the start of the pandemic — is $29,000.
That is pricing many Americans out of the auto market, leading them to hold on to their current vehicles as long as they can, which for many means until they run into an auto repair that costs more than the vehicle is worth.
That is the environment in which the Biden administration is pushing automakers to replace gas-combustion vehicles with more expensive electric vehicles.
According to Kelley Blue Book estimates, new EVs cost on average more than $58,000 — or $10,000 more than the overall record average price for all new vehicles. And while that record price includes some EVs, which have helped drive it up, EVs are a small percentage of the total. EVs accounted for just 5.8% of all new vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2022, according to Kelley Blue Book.
This comes as Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency floats new emissions standards that “could require as much as 67% of all new vehicles sold in the U.S. by 2032 to be all-electric,” according to CNBC.
The Biden administration’s EV goals are simply a pipe dream unless EVs become more affordable. Drivers will simply keep their gas-combustion vehicles as long as possible. Unfortunately, the Biden administration’s green goals are no match for the brick wall of Biden’s protectionist, Big Labor impulses.
The Biden administration is doing everything it can to keep the price of EVs high by limiting tax credits and subsidies to domestic automakers that meet domestic content standards. Biden’s administration also gives unionized plants an advantage over plants that are non-union.
Volkswagen is developing an EV for 2025 that would retail for just $26,000, but the automaker isn’t even going to sell it in the U.S. because of the tax disadvantage in which the Biden administration has placed it.
Taken together, the Biden administration’s green policies and industrial policies are at odds, and unless one gives, they will mean Americans continue to hang on to older vehicles that not only pollute more but lack the improved safety features that make vehicles safer with each model year. That means more highway deaths even as the nation sees a surge in vehicle accidents.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.