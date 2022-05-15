During the past two years, we’ve learned a lot about the fragility of supply chains.
The global COVID-19 pandemic preyed on every weak link in the global supply network that makes modern life possible. Lockdowns or virus outbreaks in one place rippled down the line, causing backlogs and shortages elsewhere.
In response, President Joe Biden and many in Congress have called for bringing back to America production of certain products, such as microchips used in automobiles and drugs and hospital supplies manufactured in China.
But “bringing home” production to the United States is not a cure-all for supply-chain disruptions. In some cases, it might make them worse.
The present shortage of baby formula, for example, is a supply-chain disruption brought about precisely because virtually all baby formula sold in the U.S. is produced domestically — and importing baby formula even in an emergency is both difficult and costly.
Baby formula, like toilet paper and other household essentials, has been subject to supply disruptions since COVID began, and for many of the usual reasons: suppliers and distributors falling behind due to lockdowns and sick workers even as demand spikes because of consumer stockpiling. But those difficulties were starting to subside when another disruption hit.
In February, according to The Associated Press, “Abbott Nutrition recalled several major brands of powdered formula and shut down its Sturgis, Michigan, factory when federal officials began investigating four babies who suffered bacterial infections after consuming formula from the facility.
“Abbott is one of only a handful of companies that produce the vast majority of the U.S. formula supply, so their recall wiped out a large segment of the market.”
Since then, stockpiles of major formula brands have been depleted, resulting in empty shelves in many grocery stores. According to the Food and Drug Administration, Tennessee has been hardest hit, with roughly 54% of its top-selling baby formula brands sold out. Nationally, “43% of the top-selling baby formula products were out of stock as of the week ending May 8,” CBS News reported.
As a result of these shortages, prices for baby formula have spiked, placing a burden on the poorest households, and some major retailers — Target, CVS and Walgreens — have resorted to rationing their supply of baby formula, limiting the amount customers can buy in one shopping trip.
To a large degree, this is a self-inflicted wound, brought about by the United States’ protectionist policies. At the behest of the American dairy lobby, formula from most other countries is subject to steep tariffs (17.5%) and quotas.
“Making matters even worse, infant formula is subject to onerous U.S. regulatory (‘non-tariff’) barriers,” observes the Cato Institute’s Gabriella Beaumont‐Smith. “For example, the FDA requires specific ingredients, labeling requirements, and mandates retailers wait at least 90 days before marketing a new infant formula. Therefore, if U.S. retailers wanted to source more formula from established trading partners like Mexico or Canada, the needs of parents cannot be quickly met because of these wait times.”
While the Biden administration has made some noise about increasing imports, it and most congressional Democrats are mostly talking about punishing “price gouging,” which in this case is nothing more than the workings of supply and demand in a situation where supply is curtailed, in large part by government policy. If you think the shelves are bare now, wait until the federal government starts punishing companies for raising prices.
The Biden administration needs to use what rules it can to allow formula approved by reputable regulators for use in other markets (like Europe) to more easily enter the U.S. In the long term, Congress needs to look at serious regulatory reform.
