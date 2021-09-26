If President Joe Biden is so concerned about the optics of border enforcement, he may want to look first at his own policies, which have led to it.
Last week, images surfaced of U.S. Border Patrol agents attempting to apprehend migrants crossing the border without authorization. This is nothing new, and border agents on horseback are not unusual. But the optics were unique — and uniquely disturbing.
In this case, the migrants were not from Mexico or Central America but Haiti, and the long reins border agents used to control their horses on the rough terrain looked, to the untrained eye, like whips. The images looked worse than they were, conjuring up visions of slave patrols hunting down people trying to escape slavery in the Antebellum South.
The reality was bad enough, and on Friday, the president lashed out at his own border agency.
“It’s horrible what you saw. To see people like they did, with horses, running them over, people being strapped, it’s outrageous,” Biden said at the White House, continuing: “I promise you: those people will pay ... . There is an investigation underway right now, and there will be consequences.”
Any investigation, however, must start at the top, because this is what enforcing Biden’s border policies looks like.
Since taking office in January, the Biden administration’s approach to the border has been, to be charitable, chaotic. The administration has sought to reverse some Trump administration restrictions while defending others in court. In other cases, the courts have blocked some of the Biden administration’s attempts to reverse some Trump border policies.
All of this has sent a mixed message to immigrants and refugees arriving at the border thinking they’ll have an easier time getting in than under Trump. Contrary to Trump and other Republicans, we do not have an open border, nor is Biden working to create one. Refugees are crowded at the border precisely because so few are being allowed in.
Daniel Foote, the Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti, resigned his post last week in protest of the administration’s mass deportations of Haitian refugees.
“I will not be associated with the United States’ inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants,” Foote wrote in his resignation letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
So now there will be an investigation, but we don’t need an investigation to tell us that if you’re going to have a policy of rounding up refugees and returning them to a country in shambles, it’s not going to look pretty, just like we don’t need an investigation to tell us that leaving Afghanistan — ultimately the right policy — was going to be chaotic.
Biden also promised swift consequences against the Islamic State offshoot responsible for the attack that killed hundreds, including 13 U.S. service members, as the U.S. left Afghanistan.
Those responsible remain unpunished, but the drone strike we were initially told killed an Islamic State planner actually killed 10 civilians, including an aid worker and seven children.
Biden has also promised an investigation into that tragedy, but we already have mountains of evidence that such tragedies are exactly what result from hastily ordered drone strikes, and whistle-blowers like Chelsea Manning have spent time in federal prison for making that evidence public. The only thing that is unusual about this latest strike is that no one had to risk imprisonment for the public to find out that what the Pentagon termed a “righteous strike” was anything but.
If President Biden is truly worried about bad optics, he needs to look at the underlying policies and decide if they’re truly worth it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.