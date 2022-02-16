Few things rile up voters like roads. Along with collecting the garbage and maintaining public safety, upkeep of city streets and county roads is the main thing people expect of local government.
That’s why voters were willing to swallow a hike in the gasoline tax so long as the proceeds went directly into long overdue road projects. Now the signs of improvement are all around us — literally. Signs mark projects funded by Rebuild Alabama.
Given all that, it’s frustrating to see some state lawmakers promoting bills that would increase the wear and tear on our newly repaved roads.
A bill in the Alabama Senate that would significantly increase the allowable weight on logging trucks currently has 16 co-sponsors.
Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, however, is not among them.
“It’s a license to tear up roads for one industry,” Orr said last week. “It’s the same license to tear up bridges or to aid in the premature destruction of rural bridges.”
County commissioners in Limestone and Lawrence counties have come out against the bill. Last week, the Limestone County Commission passed a resolution 4-0 formally opposing it.
The resolution says “any detriment to the county road and bridge system not only increases the financial burden on the local taxpayers who fund the system but also endangers the safety of the citizens who daily depend on the system.”
Lawrence County Commission Chairman Norman Pool says he and his fellow commission members agree with Limestone.
“It’s a no-brainer. It will tear up our roads even more than they are,” Pool said. “There’s no telling how much road repairs will cost us if this thing is passed. District 2 roads are already in horrible shape.”
But Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said his commission does not oppose the bill.
“We have loggers who live in this county, and we would not want to do anything to hinder anybody’s life and ability to make a living,” he said.
Loggers, however, are not the only people who use — and pay for — the roads to make a living. That applies to those in many industries, from freight haulers and commuters just trying to get to the office to Uber and pizza delivery drivers.
It seems absurd that lawmakers would even consider a bill that would increase the wear on the state’s roads when it just raised taxes to fix them.
It also seems absurd that one part of city government would tear up streets another part of city government just paved. Yet that is happening in Decatur.
The City Council and Decatur Utilities are both undertaking long-needed infrastructure improvements: the council paving streets while DU rehabilitates aging sewer lines. But they are not always on the same page, leading to DU tearing up streets the city just repaved.
“At some point we’re going to have to address the situation with Decatur Utilities,” said city Councilman Billy Jackson recently. “Many of the roads we recently resurfaced are being damaged now.
“There’s got to be some understanding. The city is spending money on resurfacing, and then they’ll come back and tear up the road.”
Both the city and DU have long-term plans for street and sewer work, so there should be no reason the city and DU can’t compare notes and do a better job coordinating so that sewer work takes place before paving.
State and local government in Alabama are finally addressing the state’s crumbling roads. We don’t need governments tearing up what they just repaired.
