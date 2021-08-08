Decatur’s beautification campaign, with its special emphasis on the city’s entryways, received a huge boost last week with the announcement of a major building project just south of the Tennessee River.
Renasant Bank will move its Decatur-market headquarters from Lee Street and First Avenue Northeast to a new building on Sixth Avenue Northeast and Lee Street, formerly the site of Lucky’s Supermarket.
Construction is scheduled to begin in September or October, with completion planned in late 2022, according to Tim Lovelace, Renasant’s Decatur market president.
The two-story, 7,700-square-foot banking center, with its large windows and largely glass facade facing Sixth Avenue/U.S. 31, appears to be not only an attractive centerpiece in itself, but a perfect fit with other recent and forthcoming downtown developments.
Lovelace said the new building will be called “Renasant Gateway Decatur” to highlight its connection to downtown. The building is going up on property owned by Cook Properties and is just east of the Cook Museum of Natural Science.
Renasant Bank’s new, high-visibility development comes as the city prepares to embark on an ambitious streetscape project on the north end of Sixth Avenue/U.S. 31. The City Council has already approved $792,000 for design and engineering on a beautification plan that will encompass the major thoroughfare from the river to Delano Park. That project will block some roads from turning left and transform the unused turn lanes into landscaped medians with flower beds. The full price tag for the project is an estimated $8 million.
But as Renasant Bank’s project demonstrates, beautification isn’t up to just the city and taxpayers alone. Good corporate citizens can do as much or more just by investing and taking pride in their own properties.
As for Renasant’s old building, city business leaders believe the city’s real estate market, especially downtown, is strong enough that it won’t be vacant for long.
Decatur’s northern entryway is its most visible and important. It faces the area’s economic center of gravity that is Huntsville, and it’s also the route visitors flying in from either Huntsville International Airport or Pryor Field take into town. But it’s not Decatur’s only entryway.
West Moulton Street is another, and it will hopefully get a boost from new investment in the long-deteriorating Westgate Shopping Center. Huntsville businessman Wadea Alwajih purchased the mostly vacant 3.2-acre site in February.
In the 1970s, the shopping center was a vibrant retail hub that included restaurants, retailers and an A&P grocery store.
No improvement is without cost, and the new Renasant Bank development is possible in part because the grocery store that long sat on the site of its new building closed. Lucky’s was the closest and most convenient store for many residents of Northwest Decatur. There is some hope that, eventually, a revitalized Westgate Shopping center can attract a new grocery store to serve Northwest.
Road improvements, such as four-laning the adjacent stretch of West Moulton Street, have already spurred some retail activity, Councilman Billy Jackson said earlier this year.
Jackson said Alwajih’s plans are “a good shot in the arm” to the center and that a “grocery store is an absolute need there … . Not everybody in the area has transportation to shop for food. We don’t need a large grocery store in there, but we need something that will serve the community.”
As Decatur attempts to redevelop properties and beautify its major entryways in an effort to attract new residents, opportunities will arise that directly benefit the people who have already made Decatur their home.
