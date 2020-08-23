On Thursday, President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, was arrested and pleaded not guilty to federal charges of mail fraud stemming from a private group formed, allegedly, to help build a wall across the U.S.-Mexico border.
The group, We Build The Wall, raised more than $25 million from thousands of donors and pledged that 100% of the money would be used for the project.
“But according to the criminal charges unsealed Thursday, much of the money never made it to the wall,” reported The Associated Press. “Instead, it was used to line the pockets of group members, including Bannon, who served in Trump’s White House and worked for his campaign. He allegedly took over $1 million, using some to secretly pay co-defendant Brian Kolfage, the founder of the project, and to cover hundreds of thousands of dollars in personal expenses.”
The charges are not surprising, especially given the extremely vocal concerns of many who have donated to the project.
Responding to some of that criticism on Facebook, Kolfage wrote. “WALL UPDATE: there’s no update because we are remaining silent for a very good reason. You all will have the best present very soon. … We are in the homestretch and it’s on a need to know basis. We have been talking with Fox News and prime time shows to break the news for you, you’re going to see it very soon! And it’s going to be GLORIOUS!”
Kolfage goes on to assure his donors, “Steve Bannon, curt schilling (sic), sheriff David Clarke and others would not be backing me on this if they thought it wasn’t happening!”
Yes, We Build The Wall had attracted a lot of high-profile supporters from the Trump orbit.
Other prominent members of the wall group include former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, its general counsel, and author of the anti-immigration law that was the model for one passed in Alabama; Blackwater founder Erik Prince; and former Republican Rep. Tom Tancredo of Colorado. They were not named in the indictment handed down by the Southern District of New York.
Another prominent backer of Kolfage’s effort is Donald Trump Jr., who called We Build The Wall “private enterprise at its finest.”
Last year, Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, R-Anniston, tried and failed to add a box to Alabama tax returns to make it easier for Alabamians to donate to We Build The Wall.
His bill easily passed the Senate but died a well-deserved death in the Alabama House.
Kolfage has claimed he also has President Trump’s support. If so, he started to lose it weeks ago.
Trump tweeted last month that he “disagreed with doing this very small (tiny) section of wall, in a tricky area, by a private group which raised money by ads” and claiming, “It was only done to make me look bad.”
This came after it was revealed the small section of wall built by We Built The Wall was shoddily constructed. It is also possible Trump knew at the time of the pending charges.
Attorney General William Barr told The AP he had been made aware of the investigation months ago, but he did not say whether the president knew, The AP reported.
This also raises new questions about Barr’s recent attempted shake-up of the Southern District of New York’s office and his motivations.
Bannon and Kolfage will have their day in court. Indeed, they were on Bannon’s podcast Friday mocking the charges.
But for an administration that came into office pledging to “drain the swamp,” there certainly is a lot of impropriety or the appearance thereof — and it seems most prevalent among those most skilled at playing to people’s resentments.
Bannon makes the seventh Trump adviser so far to face criminal charges.
