Major League Baseball will finally begin its 2020 season today, but under circumstances that hardly indicate a return to normality.
Purists who already blanch at the thought of the designated hitter and interleague play can’t be entirely happy with MLB’s abbreviated season of only 60 games, reformatted playoffs and — worst of all — use of the DH in both leagues. No wonder some have said if that’s MLB’s idea of “baseball,” they might as well call the whole thing off and come back next near.
Baseball fans have gotten used to asterisks beside some names and records in this statistics-driven sport, but an asterisk beside an entire season is something altogether different. Still, if MLB can pull of a season of any sort in the time of the coronavirus, it will be a welcome development.
The desire and need for escape in bad times is nothing new. The Great Depression was a boom time for the movies.
In 1930, about 80 million moviegoers, or about 65% of the U.S. population, crowded cinemas each week to get away from the depths of the Depression and the worsening state of international affairs.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the movies are denied us, with the exception of a few drive-ins screening double-features of movies from the past. “Tenent,” a big summer movie from the director of “The Dark Knight” and “Inception,” was supposed to be the movie that finally kick-started Hollywood’s delayed summer movie season, but after being pushed back multiple times, it now has a release date of “indefinite,” which may be amusing for critics who think “indefinite” describes several of director Christopher Nolan’s movies, but is not amusing for audiences or theater owners.
AMC Theaters, which owns the movie theater in Decatur Mall, has so far managed to avoid bankruptcy, but the longer theaters must stay closed, the more likely it is AMC and other theaters will have to seek bankruptcy protection.
Unlike our parents and grandparents and great-grandparents, however, we are not short of diversions, with 100-plus channels and more streaming than our broadband internet can stand. But in a sports-obsessed nation like the United States, the return of team sports is especially welcome, if it can be done safely. That remains the unanswered question, although it won’t be unanswered for much longer.
Basketball may have the best chance. The NBA returns to action next week from within what appear to be the relatively safe confines of its own private bubble on the Walt Disney World campus. There, teams, coaches and officials are in effective quarantine, and as one older coach, quipped, he’s safer there probably than anywhere else. So far, it’s a COVID-free zone.
Baseball, however, is the real challenge: Teams traveling — although not across the boarder to Canada, meaning the Blue Jays must find a temporary home — and testing. If MLB isn’t up to the challenge, then all team sports for the rest of the year are in doubt. The fate of the Iron Bowl may well rest on whether big league baseball can get through its truncated season without mass coronavirus outbreaks among its ranks, and with how well it handles the positive test results that are almost guaranteed.
More than that, however, there will be comfort in the crack of the bat during a summer in which so many familiar sounds are silent. The splashes and the laughter at public pools are mere echoes now. America needs some of the old normal, and hopefully baseball can provide it.
