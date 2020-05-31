The Class of 2020 faces a unique challenge. Having graduated from high schools hopefully with an education that makes them “college or career ready” — to quote the stated mission of Alabama’s public schools — members of the Class of 2020 find that colleges and careers may not be ready for them.
Past generations have left the cloisters of formal schooling only to be greeted by wars, civil strife and economic recessions, and almost every generation reminds the next of how tough it had it.
The Greatest Generation weathered the depression and fought Hitler. Baby Boomers fought in Vietnam or did their best to avoid doing so. They marched for — and against — civil rights. Generation X came of age in the dot com bubble and bust.
But few if anyone has living memory of matriculating during a pandemic, until now. The last truly serious pandemic to sweep America was the H1N1 influenza pandemic of 1918.
As the Class of 2020 prepares for its next step amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some of it may be reminded of a line from a movie loved by much of their parents’ generation, 1989’s “Say Anything”:
“I have glimpsed our future,” says the class valedictorian Diane Court (played by Ione Skye) in her commencement address, “and all I can say is go back!”
There is, however, no going back, and that’s a good thing. For while it’s folly to pretend that some good things are never lost along the way, the course of human history for the past two centuries since the start of the Industrial Revolution has been one of vast improvement. And while the 20th Century saw the rise of bloody regimes both left and right, it also saw their downfall. We see the past thought a filter of nostalgia and hear it scored with a soundtrack of golden oldies, but the “good old days” are mostly overrated.
There is a contradiction here: Everyone remembers how tough they had it yet yearns for the past’s comfort of familiarity. The future is unknown, which makes it scary, even if past experience tells us the future will mostly be better than the past.
Like it or not, “the future,” as another movie told us with utter sincerity, “is where you and I will spend the rest of our lives.”
Wars end, rights are won, the economy gets better, and eventually no one can imagine what it was like to walk around without a computer in their pocket several times more powerful than what sent Americans to the moon.
The battles to make things better never end. There are new wars. Civil rights that are won must be defended. Prosperity can breed complacency. And sometimes we find we haven’t made as much progress as we thought when we were congratulating ourselves on how enlightened we had become. Thus, every generation faces its own challenges, which are sometimes the same old challenges in new clothes.
So, where does that leave the Class of 2020? Presently, in limbo. Most businesses are not hiring now, but they will hire again. Colleges and universities are planning for the fall, hoping to bring students back on campus, but nevertheless making contingencies in case they cannot. New high school graduates who had hoped to take a gap year may be the most disappointed. They can certainly take it, but they may find their hopes of seeing the world and learning from other people in other cultures dashed.
No one chooses their circumstances, but it is in people’s power to choose what to do with them. To the Class of 2020, we can only say, you have your schooling and you have your degree. Hopefully, you have an education, too, for as Mark Twain said, he never let his schooling interfere with his education. Most importantly, you have all our hopes.
We believe the Class of 2020 is up to the challenge, because ultimately we have hope in the future.
