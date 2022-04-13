President Joe Biden seems to want to have everything both ways. In most cases, it just goes to show that despite what the administration would have us believe, there is no such thing as a free lunch.
Since even before taking office, for example, the Biden administration has promoted an agenda for a green future. That’s fine so far as it goes: Weaning ourselves and the economy off fossil fuels is necessary in the long run.
But in the short run, we’re still dependent on oil and natural gas, and here the Biden administration has been all over the map. One of President Biden’s first acts in office was to cancel the long-contested Keystone XL pipeline. Meanwhile, much to the frustration of environmentalists, the Biden administration has continued issuing oil drilling permits on public land.
“The Biden administration has approved more oil and gas drilling permits on public lands per month than the Trump administration did during the first three years of Donald Trump’s presidency,” The Washington Post reported in December.
This, however, was all before the latest surge in gasoline prices, which is not only a potential drag on the economy but also a source of increasing pain for most Americans as we head into a midterm election where the president’s party was already, based on historic trends, poised to lose seats, potentially losing control of both the House and Senate.
So, the Biden administration has tapped into the Strategic Oil Reserve. In theory, the reserve is meant for emergencies. In practice, presidents like Biden and others before him view losing elections as an emergency.
On Tuesday, the Biden administration went further, suspending a federal rule that caps the level of ethanol in gasoline during summer months. Suspending the cap is meant to do two things: make gasoline supplies go farther and throw a bone to corn farmers in the Midwest. (It was no coincidence Biden made the announcement in Iowa.)
Yet if tinkering with supply lowers prices — and gas prices have stabilized and even come down in some places over the past couple of weeks — what about previous statements from the administration and some congressional Democrats blaming corporate greed for high gas prices?
Just last week, Congress hauled oil company executives before a committee to blame them for high oil prices.
Oil companies are, in fact, recording record profits, but those profits are measured in the same inflated dollars as everything else.
It’s not just gas prices that are up. Everything costs more.
“The Labor Department said Tuesday that its consumer price index jumped 8.5% in March from 12 months earlier, the sharpest year-over-year increase since 1981,” The Associated Press reported.
Here, Democrats have been quick to blame their favorite bogeyman, “corporate greed,” but inflation is a problem worldwide, as one would expect. Virtually every nation during the pandemic has turned to the same policy tools: low interest rates and massive government spending, much of it in the form of direct payments to individuals and businesses. Some of that may have been necessary, but almost none of it was targeted toward those who actually needed help. And that much newly printed money flooding the world economy is now having the predictable outcome.
So, what has been the response of some leaders? More money. Some in Congress want to pass a $100 per month stimulus payment to people in areas where gasoline averages more than $4 per gallon. This, along with proposals in some states like California to send out more stimulus checks, may feel good in the short term, but afterward will simply fuel more inflation.
The free lunch not only isn’t free, it’s getting more expensive.
