President Joe Biden is off this weekend on his first overseas trip as president. Part of his mission is rebuilding bridges burned — or at least singed — with European allies during the presidency of Donald Trump.
Biden’s message is “America is back.”
“At every point along the way, we are going to make it clear that the United States is back and the democracies of the world are standing together to tackle the toughest challenges and issues that matter most to our future,” Biden said Wednesday in his first remarks after landing in Great Britain for the G-7 summit.
That sounds good, but Biden’s record so far is decidedly mixed. Indeed, it looks a lot like Trump’s.
Right now one of the toughest challenges the U.S. and its allies face is simply showing that liberal democratic capitalism (all beginning with small letters) still works, that it is the engine of both freedom and prosperity that emerged from World War II, won the Cold War and raised living standards across the globe.
That democratic capitalist consensus is under attack now not just from the left, where movements composed of young activists who weren’t alive to see the brutalities of the Soviet system now wallow in nostalgia for it, and from the nationalist right, with its romanticized visions of countries united by religion and ethnicity, without regard for how poorly that, too, has worked in practice.
At home, much of Biden’s domestic agenda has run aground on the rocky shore that is the U.S. Senate, where the 50-50 partisan split shipwrecks the fantasy that Biden’s administration is going to be FDR 2.0. This may come as a surprise to young activists, but as the late House Speaker Tip O’Neill said, “All politics is local,” and West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is not going to go against his populist-conservative constituents no matter how much the party’s left wing desires it. Meanwhile, other swing-state Democrats are quietly content to let Manchin suffer the slings and arrows.
Yet if Biden can’t work his will on the domestic front, he has a lot more leeway to do so on the foreign policy front. Here he has made some progress, setting the U.S. on track to be out of the Afghanistan quagmire by September. This is an area where both his and his predecessor’s instincts agree — and where they have finally led to the start of a withdrawal that is long overdue.
Yet by the same token Biden seems in no hurry to undo the damage Trump caused with his approach to trade, which Trump infamously summed up as, “Trade wars are good, and easy to win.”
They have not been good, nor easy to win.
“Most striking, perhaps, is what Biden hasn’t done,” summarized a story by The Associated Press. “He hasn’t called off Trump’s trade war with China. He hasn’t promised to scale back or cancel his tariffs on imported steel and aluminum or to end an impasse that’s left the World Trade Organization unable to function as arbiter in global trade disputes.”
This has added to the continued friction not only with adversaries like China, but with allies in the European Union, where trade negotiators have managed to delay a tit-for-tat series of retaliatory tariffs between the U.S. and the EU but have not yet resolved the threat.
But not all of Biden’s missteps are continuations of Trump policies. He’s capable of wrong-footing relations on his own.
Biden continues to threaten Britain over the implications of Brexit, especially as they relate to Northern Ireland. Meanwhile, his and the rest of the G-7’s plan for a “global minimum tax” on corporations, as vague and unworkable as it probably is, won’t sit well with low-tax nations like Ireland.
And then there is the Keystone XL pipeline, now canceled after the Biden administration revoked its permits. It’s doubtful scrapping Keystone will help the environment; the oil will still get where it’s going, just by more expensive and even less environmentally friendly means. But in the meantime, this sop to activists is costing U.S. jobs and inflaming relations with Canada.
When we most need to show that democratic capitalism can work, the Biden administration could do more to practice what it preaches.
