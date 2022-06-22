How can anyone expect President Joe Biden to do anything about inflation? After all, as the president never ceases to tell us, none of it is his fault. It’s all Vladimir Putin’s fault, or the fault of the oil companies or maybe the meat packers — all of whom are supposedly gouging their customers.
It is true that the president’s options for fighting inflation are limited. Most of the tools for fighting inflation belong to the Federal Reserve, which took the long overdue step last week of raising interest three quarters of a point — the biggest rate hike since the 1990s to tackle the worst inflation since 1981.
That said, however, there are things the president could do if he and Congress would stop pointing fingers long enough to consider measures that might stand a chance of passing the closely divided and highly partisan House and Senate.
The New Democrat Coalition, a group a moderate Democrats, has put forward proposals that would tackle inflation head-on.
Perhaps the most important proposal is suspending and reducing tariffs and other trade barriers.
A study released earlier this year by the Peterson Institute for International Economics found that “a feasible package of liberalization could deliver a one-time reduction in consumer price index (CPI) inflation of around 1.3 percentage points.
“That reduction would amount to $797 per US household, about half the size of pandemic relief in 2021. As a bonus, the embrace of trade liberalization would curb inflationary expectations taking hold in American firms now protected by trade barriers from foreign competition.”
So far, President Biden has indicated he is open to some trade liberalization, but not nearly enough to deliver all of the benefits the PIIE study envisions.
President Donald Trump embraced trade barriers as part of a misguided America First agenda that served mostly to raise prices for U.S. consumers while necessitating bailouts for American farmers who were hurt directly by them. President Biden embraces trade barriers because of a misguided view that they are good for American workers — especially union workers.
Biden credits union workers with his winning the presidency in 2020, and said as much last week in a speech to the AFL-CIO. But Biden’s protectionist instincts favor the roughly 6% of private sector employees who are union members at the expense of the far larger number who aren’t.
Other New Democrat Coalition proposals include enacting a targeted Child Tax Credit, reforming occupational licensing laws and — most importantly for an economy experiencing a severe worker shortage — letting in more immigrants.
If Biden wants to live up to his campaign promise to reach out to Republicans and find bipartisan solutions, there is a workable coalition of pro-business Republicans and New Democrats to be had. But that would require not only putting aside his own anti-trade instincts but standing up to his own party’s left wing, which finds solutions only in new programs and new spending, which is part of what got us to where we are now.
President Biden can either stop making excuses and address inflation in a way that stands a chance of passing Congress, or he can let inflation run rampant, lose control of Congress and spend the next two years of his term getting nothing done.
Maybe Biden wants to run for reelection against a “do-nothing Republican Congress.” After all, that worked for President Bill Clinton in 1996, at the expense of the broader Democratic Party.
It may be good presidential politics, but it’s bad policy for the American people.
