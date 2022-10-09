President Joe Biden’s decision Thursday to pardon thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law was the criminal justice equivalent of “only Nixon could go to China.”
President Richard Nixon was a staunch anticommunist who could attempt detente with communist China without looking weak. Biden has been one of the most enthusiastic drug warriors of the past 40 years. He was the main sponsor of the 1994 crime bill widely blamed with leading to mass incarceration in the U.S. While dropping somewhat in recent years, America still has the highest incarceration rate in the world.
Biden’s announcement Thursday is at once historic and modest. It’s modest in that it will apparently free no one. According to the White House, no one is currently incarcerated in federal prison for simple position. But there are thousands of people with federal marijuana possession convictions who will now have that blot wiped from their records, making it easier for them to get employment and participate in government programs.
What’s important, even Biden admits, is what comes next. Biden has tasked federal officials with looking at rescheduling marijuana, which is currently a Schedule 1 drug, meaning the federal government regards it as just as dangerous as heroin — and more dangerous than methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Rescheduling marijuana is the first step to decriminalizing the drug at the federal level. Most of the rest will be up to the states.
Biden encouraged governors to follow his lead and pardon state inmates convicted of simple possession. If Gov. Kay Ivey is serious about prison reform in Alabama — beyond just building new prisons — taking up Biden’s challenge is a good place to start.
Clearly, some sort of decriminalization or legalization effort must follow Biden’s pardons, or else the pardons are meaningless in the long term. It would end up the same way as President Ronald Reagan’s immigration amnesty in the 1980s, which was a good start, but lacked any follow through. In the four decades since Reagan’s amnesty, Congress has failed to fix the nation’s broken immigration system, which makes it too difficult for well-meaning immigrants to enter the country legally and contribute to the country they would like to call home.
Without reform of marijuana laws, the benefits of Biden’s pardons will be equally short-lived.
Already some Republicans are attacking even Biden’s initial effort.
“In the midst of a crime wave and on the brink of a recession, Joe Biden is giving blanket pardons to drug offenders — many of whom pled down from more serious charges. This is a desperate attempt to distract from failed leadership,” tweeted Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, who has previously said the problem with the U.S. isn’t that it has too many people incarcerated but not enough.
Cotton is wrong. The vast majority of people charged with marijuana possession at the federal level are people caught with pot while on federal property, such as national parks.
“I’ve never seen a federal case pleaded down from possession with intent to distribute (let alone a violent crime) to simple possession,” tweeted attorney Ken White of the popular Twitter account @Popehat. “Federal plea bargain guidelines would prevent it without high-level approval.”
If anything, crackdowns on drug crimes may drive spikes in violent crime. The first spike in crime occurred with Nixon’s declaring war on drugs. The next spike was when Reagan re-declared the drug war. It peaked in the early ‘90s then plunged until recently. The current spike coincides with the crackdown on opioids.
Biden, unlike Cotton, knows which way the winds are blowing. According to a recent Pew survey, “an overwhelming share of U.S. adults (91%) say either that marijuana should be legal for medical and recreational use (60%) or that it should be legal for medical use only (31%).”
Biden is issuing pardons because it’s a popular move in an election year. Regardless, it’s long overdue.
