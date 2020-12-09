For the most part, President-elect Joe Biden’s initial picks for his Cabinet and other executive positions live up to his promise to return the country to some semblance of normality. They come from the center of the Democratic Party and are people with whom Biden has worked in the past, both as a senator and as vice president.
One pick, however, follows President Donald Trump’s example of disregarding institutional norms and raises serious concerns.
Biden on Tuesday said he will nominate retired four-star Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin to be secretary of defense.
Austin, 67, has an impressive resume, as well as strong ties to Alabama. He is a native of Mobile, earned a master’s degree in education from Auburn University and has served on Auburn’s board of trustees since 2017, a position to which he was appointed by former Republican Gov. Robert Bentley and confirmed by an overwhelmingly Republican state Senate. So, Austin has a record of earning Republican support, which he will likely need to win U.S. Senate confirmation should the Senate remain in Republican hands come January.
The problem with Austin is not the man himself or his record, but the fact he is only recently retired from the Army, which conflicts with the nation’s long tradition of maintaining civilian control of the military.
Like President Trump’s first secretary of defense, James Mattis, Austin would require a waiver from Congress to get around a law barring active and recent military officers from serving in the post. Apart from Mattis, such a waiver has been granted only once before, under President Harry Truman, for George C. Marshall.
“The Mattis period at the Pentagon is now viewed by some as evidence of why a recently retired military officer should serve as defense secretary only in rare exceptions,” The Associated Press reported. “Although Mattis remains widely respected for his military prowess and intellect, critics say he tended to surround himself with military officers at the expense of a broader civilian perspective. He resigned in December 2018 in protest of Trump’s policies.”
Indeed, Trump encountered the most opposition to his proposals to withdraw U.S. forces from the quagmires of Afghanistan and Syria from active military — which is one reason Trump’s promise to end America’s “forever wars” have thus far come to naught.
It is vital for a president to have input from military commanders and to have knowledgeable advisers from the nation’s armed services. But that is what the Joint Chiefs of Staff are there for — to have the president’s ear.
The secretary of defense, however, is supposed to represent civilian control of the military. Having retired from the armed services just four years ago, Austin is still too close, which is why he is ineligible under the law and would require a waiver to serve.
Austin is not Biden’s only suspect Cabinet pick so far. His choice to head up the Department of Health and Human Services is Xavier Becerra, currently California’s attorney general.
As the U.S. still struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic, picking a career lawyer to head up Health and Human Services is simply baffling. Suing to defend the Affordable Care Act in court, which Becerra did, still counts as legal experience, not health experience.
It’s not a good record for someone who will be tasked with convincing many Americans who have lost faith in government to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Austin and Becerra are two picks whom the president-elect should reconsider and, failing that, whom the Senate should reject.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.