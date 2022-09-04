President Joe Biden is right to be worried about the state of democracy in America, and the danger to democratic norms posed by former President Donald Trump and some of his supporters.
But Biden’s speech Thursday night at Independence Hall in Philadelphia did little to bring focus to the threat, while drifting off into partisan talking points that sounded more like a campaign speech than a defense of American ideals.
Along with the occasional references to the Constitution and the fights against slavery and for voting rights, Biden’s remarks wandered into a recitation of bullet points about the economy, COVID, infrastructure bills, climate change and the rest of Biden’s legislative agenda.
The president is entitled to pat himself on the back for getting a slimmed-down version of his legislative agenda though a Congress his party controls by the narrowest of margins. But a speech on the supposed existential threat the former president poses to the American system of governance is neither the time nor the place.
Biden squandered the opportunity and instead gave a political speech clearly meant to motivate the Democrats’ base ahead of the November midterms — even if it has the (unintended?) side effect of strengthening the resolve of Trump’s most ardent supporters.
If Biden’s political advisers don’t think their boss’ speech will solidify Trump’s base, they haven’t been paying attention. If that was the goal, then it is a cynical and dangerous ploy. Biden’s team may think a rematch with Trump is their best bet to win in 2024, but who wants to place that bet when losing puts the threat to democracy back in the White House? Either the Biden team doesn’t believe its own rhetoric, or it’s playing a cynical and dangerous game.
Trump himself highlighted the urgency of the situation the same day, when he told a conservative radio host that, if reelected, he was considering offering pardons to those of his supporters who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol.
“I mean full pardons with an apology to many,” he told host Wendy Bell. “I will be looking very, very strongly about pardons, full pardons.”
Trump’s statement came as one of his followers received the stiffest sentence yet for a role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Retired New York City police officer Thomas Webster was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for “attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters,” The Associated Press reported.
Webster is yet another Trump supporter who has ruined his own life because he believed Trump’s snake-oil sales pitch about a stolen election.
Webster is hardly alone. Americans of both parties, polls show, have declining trust in elections.
“In early 2021, 90% of Democrats said they were at least somewhat confident that elections reflected the will of the people; now, just 57% are,” CNN reported based on its own polling. “Among independents, the share who have at least some confidence has fallen from 54% to 38%. Among Republicans, by contrast, confidence has modestly increased but remained low, from 23% confident then to 29% now.”
It is a real and urgent problem, exacerbated by a former and possibly future president who has demonstrated he will say and do anything so as never to admit he lost.
Biden needed to address the problem in a way that at least hints at solutions, not just pursuing a temporary political advantage. Unfortunately, he chose the latter.
