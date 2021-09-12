Both of these can be true: 1. The vaccines we have against COVID-19 are safe and effective, and everyone who can get vaccinated should get vaccinated. 2. President Joe Biden greatly overstepped the legitimate bounds of presidential authority with the vaccine mandates he announced last week.
The case for getting vaccinated should be clear by now. Indeed, while Alabama lags at the bottom of the nation’s state-by-state vaccination rates, most people currently eligible for one of the three approved vaccines against the new coronavirus have gotten vaccinated. Those who have been vaccinated are far less likely to get COVID, and if they do, they are far less likely to develop severe symptoms. They are also less likely to spread the disease.
As for side effects, so far the COVID vaccines seem no more likely to produce adverse side effects than the other drugs people take every day. That doesn’t mean there’s zero risk, but the odds weigh heavily in favor of getting vaccinated. They’re much better odds than playing the lottery or taking a trip to Tunica.
Health officials are virtually united in their diagnosis: The current spike in COVID cases that is now filling hospitals to capacity is driven almost entirely by those who are unvaccinated — including children for whom the vaccines are not yet approved — catching the virus’ delta variant, which is far more contagious than the strains driving the pandemic a year ago.
Biden has clearly lost patience with the unvaccinated, and he said as much Thursday in announcing his new mandates.
But Biden’s tone borders on lecturing, and we doubt it will go far to convince the unvaccinated. CNN’s Jake Tapper took the president to task:
“I don’t think scolding is the approach. There are these purveyors of misinformation out there, and they’re not just on the right. Robert Kennedy Jr. is one of the most notorious ones ... [Biden’s] scolding the people that are being lied to as opposed to the liars.”
Yet Biden’s executive orders show he has given up on persuasion. He is now turning to force.
In addition to mandating vaccinations for most the military and most federal employees, Biden’s executive orders would mandate vaccinations for employees of federal contractors and all businesses with 100 or more employees.
It would have a major impact locally, given Huntsville’s government- and contractor-driven economy.
Just because something is good, however, it doesn’t follow that it should be mandated, nor does it follow that it can be mandated legally.
Government employees and the military are one thing. The federal government does have authority there, and it has ever since George Washington ordered his troops inoculated against smallpox. But otherwise, what few vaccination mandates do exist — for example, mandates for public school students — are a state and local matter.
Already, Republican-led states are lining up to challenge Biden’s rules in court. Supporters of the mandate point to a 1905 U.S. Supreme Court ruling to make the case Biden’s orders are constitutional. In that case, the court upheld a local smallpox vaccination rule.
But that is a matter of local authority vs. federal, and the court in the early 1900s was also much more inclined to hold matters of “public hygiene” over individual rights. (The infamous, 8-1 Buck decision of 1927 upheld the right to sterilize those the state deemed unfit to procreate.)
Biden’s executive orders may not survive legal challenge. Indeed, there’s a good case to be made they won’t. In which case, not only will COVID vaccinations not be mandated for most Americans, but those who have been resisting vaccination will have another reason to continue opting out: How good can the vaccines be if the government is having to force them on people?
The facts say the vaccines are good, but the president has just made it even harder to persuade those who have been holding out.
