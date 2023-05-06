Not all so-called election integrity laws are bad. Some actually work as advertised. It’s hard to argue against voter identification, for example, when most states require an ID of some sort to vote and when government-issued IDs are required for things people do every day.
But some attempts by Republicans to make elections more secure seem a lot more like blatant attempts to reduce voter turnout. And a bill that passed the Alabama House last week is an example.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Jamie Kiel, R-Russellville, would make it a Class D felony, punishable by up to five years in prison, for a person to “knowingly distribute, order, request, collect, prefill, obtain, or deliver an absentee ballot application or absentee ballot in addition to his or her own absentee ballot application or absentee ballot.”
During floor debate on the bill, Kiel said the bill’s intent is “not to keep people from voting but to make sure our process is secure as possible.”
But the actual language of the bill indicates otherwise. If the bill were to become law, for example, a person could be arrested and charged for helping someone who is blind vote absentee. The bill says helping someone who is disabled vote is an affirmative defense, but the good Samaritan would still have to mount such a defense, in effect, being presumed guilty until proven innocent. The bill also exempts help from immediate family members.
This is all part of Republicans’ war on “ballot harvesting,” whereby a third party collects absentee ballots for voters and turns them in to be counted. Republicans believe it is a threat to democracy, apparently, for someone to gather up and turn in absentee ballots cast by residents of a retirement community, for example.
But ballot harvesting is already against the law in Alabama, so Kiel’s bill is really just going after individuals who might try to help other individual voters. That’s not really a recipe for voter fraud — and certainly not any meaningful voter fraud of a scale that’s likely to tip the outcome of an election.
“Don’t take this personal, but this is quite possibly the worst piece of legislation that I’ve ever seen,” Democratic Rep. Chris England from Tuscaloosa told Kiel during the debate on Kiel’s bill.
We’re not sure it’s the worst legislation we’ve ever seen, but it’s certainly among the most petty. It will certainly have the effect of discouraging people from assisting those who need help casting an absentee ballot.
Somehow, Republicans have convinced themselves that absentee ballots are not only rife with fraud (there’s no evidence of this) but favor Democrats. The latter isn’t even true. At least until Republican politicians started telling their voters that voting by mail was bad, Republicans and Democrats tended to benefit from mail-in ballots about equally.
The behavior of Republican officials doesn’t make a lot of sense from the standpoint of election security, but it does make sense from the standpoint of creating some sort of bogeyman they can use to frighten their constituents.
That’s how we end up with things like Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen taking the state out of a national voter clearinghouse that cross-checks voter rolls to ensure people don’t vote in multiple states, and then claiming that’s a victory for election security. It’s a victory only for right wing activists who have spent years portraying any type of multi-state cooperation as sinister.
None of this is about election security, and none of it even seems to advantage Republicans. It all just makes it harder to vote — all because of the electoral equivalent of old wives’ tales.
