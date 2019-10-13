If you go to Disney.com and search for “Winnie the Pooh,” your search returns 946 results. Perform the same search in China, and you get “404 page not found.”
The reason for this is someone in China said Xi Jinping, China’s president and general secretary of its ruling Communist Party, looked like Winnie the Pooh, and Xi was not amused.
China is an important market for Disney, which owns everything from ABC television and ESPN to Marvel Comics and the “Star Wars” franchise, not to mention its recent acquisition of 21st Century Fox, which brought Homer Simpson into the fold with Mickey Mouse. And Disney has made it clear it will do nothing to jeopardize its access to that market.
Disney already caters to China by adding scenes to its movies just for the mainland Chinese market. “Iron Man 3” is one such example that ended up drawing criticism.
Disney, however, is hardly the only Hollywood studio or even entertainment company catering to the whims of the authoritarians in Beijing so as to gain access to China’s roughly 1.4 billion people. And the reaction of American entertainment companies to the pro-freedom demonstrations in Hong Kong have revealed just how timid — even craven — those companies can be in the face of threats to that access.
When Daryl Morey, general manager of the Houston Rockets, sent out a now-deleted tweet expressing support for the Hong Kong protesters, the fallout was quick and severe. Rockets merchandise was removed from store shelves in China, which is a big deal, as the Rockets are the NBA’s most popular team there, thanks to Yao Ming’s seven seasons with the team.
The NBA’s responses so far have satisfied no one.
Then there’s Apple. The tech giant this week deleted an app that protesters in Hong Kong were using to track the movements of police. To add insult to injury, Apple also deleted the Taiwanese flag — China maintains Taiwan is a breakaway province, not an independent country — from the iPhones of its Hong Kong users. We can only guess China doesn’t want anyone in Hong Kong getting any ideas.
Lastly there is Blizzard, the video game company behind “World of Warcraft,” “Overwatch,” and “Hearthstone.” One player expressed support, during a post-match interview, for Hong Kong’s freedom movement. Blizzard suspended him and stripped him of his winnings.
The Chinese Communist Party learned from the failures of the Soviet Union. The economic reforms launched under the late Deng Xiaoping lifted millions of Chinese from poverty, and spared China a collapse similar to the USSR’s. Also, China has not banned pop culture from the West the way the USSR did. Whereas Russians under the Soviet Union had to turn to the black market for American movies and music, Chinese consumers can simply walk into the nearest shopping mall.
Beijing has learned it’s better off censoring or, better still, getting American companies to self-censor, than banning Western culture outright, making it a forbidden fruit.
Ironically, these entertainment companies kowtow to Beijing even as they complain the Chinese government is still allowing, and sometimes encouraging, the theft of their intellectual property via counterfeit merchandise and movie piracy.
President Donald Trump’s administration continues to largely ignore the situation in Hong Kong. According to CNN, President Trump promised President Xi back in June that the U.S. would remain quiet on the protests while trade talks continued. One good thing that could come out of the president’s trade war is a guarantee of Hong Kong’s autonomy, but that isn’t even on the table.
But some American consumers are starting to speak up, criticizing the NBA’s originally tepid response to China and deleting their Blizzard gaming accounts. (Few groups can mobilize online as effectively as incensed gamers.)
Just as people have taken their freedom into their own hands, U.S. consumers may have to do the same.
