A group last week called for greater transparency regarding the millions of dollars the state of Alabama hands out to lure companies to the state. Meanwhile, a growing body of academic literature calls into question the value of such incentives, making it more important for taxpayers and their elected representatives to know exactly how much bang they’re getting for their buck.
Jobs to Move America, an advocacy and research group, released a report last week saying Alabama does a poor job compared to other states in disclosing information about incentives. Now, advocacy groups say lots of things, usually with an ax to grind, but in this case the group included someone who should know.
Patricia Todd, a former Democratic member of the Alabama House, compiled the report and said she had difficulty obtaining information about incentives even as an elected representative.
“We’re not against incentives,” Todd said, according to The Associated Press. “There’s needs to be more accountability and transparency on how these deals are doled out.”
Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield disputed the report and pointed to cases where incentives were crucial in bringing industries to the state.
“We can point to numerous examples where incentives have played a role in industrial growth and job creation across Alabama. This includes Mercedes and other automakers, along with Airbus and other companies that have put down roots in Alabama,” Canfield said, according to The AP.
Mercedes is the project that started the ball rolling, but it came with a hefty price tag: $253 million in incentives, or $169,000 for every job Mercedes promised the state. But the end result went far beyond Mercedes; Alabama is now a hub for automotive manufacturing, including the Mazda-Toyota joint venture under construction in Limestone County.
But Mazda-Toyota didn’t come cheap. In 1993, the Mercedes incentives struck many as extravagant, but they’re a fraction of the combined $700 million in state and local incentives offered Mazda and Toyota. That’s because the Mercedes incentives helped kick off a bidding war between states to see who can lure the biggest industrial prizes.
Some contend that bidding war is actually bad for economic growth and that even when incentive deals seem good, states and localities often overpay.
“Adding insult to injury, academic research finds that only one in eight subsidies are likely to change a company’s location or expansion decision. That means almost 90 percent are a complete waste of money. Companies certainly want subsidies if they can get them, but care more about local talent, region-specific advantages and access to supply chains and customers,” Michael Farren and Philip St. Jean wrote last week at Governing.com. “… Every dollar spent on subsidies is a dollar that can’t be used to improve infrastructure, education or public safety, or to cut taxes on smaller businesses and households.”
Yet state and local officials still offer subsidies, the two contend, for fear of being accused of doing nothing. Farren and St. Jean propose a compact among states where states agree to forego these types of incentives.
But such a compact seems unlikely, and especially unlikely to interest leaders in states like Alabama that have pioneered using incentives to lure business.
Offering incentives, after all, is much easier than improving schools.
We also know of incentive deals that didn’t pan out and left state and local governments trying to claw back their money — for example Remington Arms in Huntsville, which got incentives from Morgan and Limestone counties and Athens.
In this environment, the greater transparency advocated by Todd and Jobs to Move America seems the least the state should do to make sure that taxpayers aren’t taken for a ride.
