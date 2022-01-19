Anew federal website will launch today where Americans can request free COVID-19 testing kits.
The White House announced last week that starting today, people can obtain up to four free tests per household from COVIDTests.gov. Not only will the tests be free of charge, they will come with free shipping.
This may seem like a good idea. We’ve long criticized the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for dragging its feet when it comes to approving at-home COVID tests, and right now tests are in short supply.
But the new website not only seems unlikely to help, it may actually hurt efforts to get tests to people who need them in a timely fashion.
First, the COVIDTests.gov website has to work, unlike the Affordable Care Act website which launched and the promptly crashed. It took months to get all the kinks worked out. Officials in the Biden administration say they remember the ACA launch debacle, and that won’t happen this time.
Take the administration at its word, however, and it’s not clear how much good the website can do.
The White House said “tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering” through the U.S. Postal Service. Current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines call for people to isolate for five days if they come down with COVID.
A person requesting a test upon experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms isn’t going to receive it in time for the test to do them any good. That means, families will have to order tests in advance and have them on hand — or, if they know they’re attending some high-risk event or are going to be around someone immunocompromised in the future, they’ll need to order tests in advance of that.
If the website is up and operational as planned, it could lead to a run on tests for people who may not even need them now, while people who need them immediately go without.
President Joe Biden said in December that the federal government would purchase 500 million at-home tests — at a cost of $4 billion — to launch the program. Last week, Biden said he was doubling the order to 1 billion.
That’s 1 billion tests going to a government website that may not be able to deliver them on time and not going to store shelves where they could be ready at a moment’s notice, possibly exacerbating the shortage there until more production capacity can come online — whenever that might be given the lingering supply chain issues affecting the nation.
But, one objects, at least the tests from the website are free, while the ones sold in stores are not. True, but it’s also true that the Biden administration mandated last week that insurance companies fully cover COVID tests.
The administration’s plan seems a poorly thought out attempt to do what it should have done regarding testing months ago, when the delta variant was ascendant and the CDC was recommending those infected stay isolated for 10 days. Ironically, this all comes just a few weeks after Biden seems to throw up his hands and say dealing with COVID is a state problem now.
Now the Biden administration seems intent on showing the public it’s doing something. Free tests that could take a week and a half to arrive in the mail may not be effective, but it’s something. So, the Biden administration is doing it.
This is not an argument against testing, but it does mean people are going to have to plan ahead or go to the pharmacy. This is not a system that rewards procrastination.
