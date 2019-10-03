Amateur athletics is business — for everyone except the athletes.
Earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal calculated how much the most valuable college football programs in the nation are worth. Alabama, unsurprisingly, is home to two of the top 10.
The Journal calculates Auburn’s program is worth about $871.9 million, for No. 8 on the list. The University of Alabama comes in at No. 3, worth $1.01 billion. Ohio State comes in at No. 2 ($1.05 billion) and Texas at No. 1 ($1.1 billion).
The flush programs share the wealth — with their coaches. Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, Alabama’s Nick Saban and Auburn’s Gus Malzahn all earn millions every year and rake in more in endorsement deals.
The only people expressly prohibited from profiting from their athletic success are the athletes. Yes, they get scholarships, but those amount to a fraction of the value many athletes bring to the football field or the basketball court. So much as sell textbooks on the side, and the NCAA will come calling, as the University of Alabama found out a decade ago.
The state of California is taking on the NCAA, with implications that could spread far beyond the West Coast.
A law passed by the California Legislature and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom would allow college athletes in that state, beginning in 2023, to make money from endorsement deals. College athletes in California wouldn’t be paid directly by their colleges, but they would be free to profit from their own images, something the NCAA expressly forbids.
“Other college students with a talent, whether it be literature, music, or technological innovation, can monetize their skill and hard work,” Newsom said. “Student athletes, however, are prohibited from being compensated while their respective colleges and universities make millions, often at great risk to athletes’ health, academics and professional careers.”
California’s law may well end up challenged in court, but if it survives, the NCAA would be left with only two options: kick out California’s member schools or adapt.
The NCAA has threatened to bar California universities from competition, meaning the University of Southern California, UCLA, Stanford and the University of California, Berkeley, could be banned from NCAA competition, but this seems a hollow threat, and one that would likely backfire on the NCAA if carried out.
“We just kind of joked every kid is going to want to go to college out here in Cali now,” Golden State Warriors forward Glenn Robinson III, who played college ball at Michigan, said of the new law, according to The Associated Press.
“I think it’s time. A lot of people are waking up and starting to see how much money that these universities are making off of players,” he added. “Where I went to school, a lot of players couldn’t afford lunch.”
California’s law wouldn’t dip into the pool of money generated by sports such as football and men’s basketball that in many cases helps subsidize teams in lower profile sports such as swimming and volleyball.
The Southeastern Conference and the nation’s other athletic conferences aren’t simply going to sit back while California schools have a recruiting advantage.
The NCAA has gotten its way for too long, often at the expense of the players who should be its main concern, and if California’s law forces the NCAA to reform student compensation, so much the better.
