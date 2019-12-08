Alabama is growing, but it’s doing so more slowly than other states. That’s because while some areas, like the Huntsville metropolitan area in the north and Baldwin County in the south, are experiencing rapid growth, other parts of the state are losing population.
If estimates hold, it’s pretty much a foregone conclusion that the 2020 census results will mean Alabama loses a congressional seat and one of its votes in the Electoral College. That, unfortunately, means the state will lose some of what clout it has in Washington.
But the situation will be worse if Alabamians don’t take the time and effort to participate in next year’s census. That’s why state and local officials have begun a campaign to increase awareness of the census and its importance to Alabama residents.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs has been awarding grants to communities to help them promote census participation, and Decatur is receiving $5,500 dollars to host community events focused on the census.
Funding for many federal programs is based on population, and growing regions like north Alabama stand to gain even if the state as a whole loses a seat in the House of Representatives. According to the Tax Policy Center in Washington, D.C., the census “affects up to $900 billion in grants, direct payments, loans, and loan guarantees that the federal government distributes annually to states and individuals. That’s because the federal government relies on census data in whole or in part to calculate how to distribute those funds.”
Federal programs that use census data, at least in part, to determine how they spend taxpayer money include Medicaid, direct student loans, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicare Part B, highway funding, Pell Grants, Section 8 housing, low- and moderate-income housing loans, and Title I local education grants.
All of these programs are paid for with your money, and only by participating in the 2020 census can Alabamians get back what they paid in.
Housing loans and highway funding are particularly important for north Alabama, which has a housing shortage and wide-ranging infrastructure needs brought about both by a growing population and anticipated future growth. The Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant under construction in Limestone County promises to create 4,000 jobs, and that’s not counting the jobs that will be created by that plant’s suppliers. With Alabama currently enjoying record-low unemployment, newcomers will likely fill many of those jobs, and if they don’t fill those jobs, they will fill other jobs vacated by current residents who trade up to auto industry jobs. Supply creates it’s own demand, as the 19th century French economist Jean-Baptiste Say observed.
If Alabamians don’t participate in the 2020 census, not only do they risk costing the state money for programs that benefit the poorest of us — and Alabama is still a poor state, so that is a lot of us — they risk costing the state infrastructure funding that could help better people’s lives and lift many from poverty. The alternative is to let the money go to other states, which will be just as happy to spend it on their infrastructure needs.
In 2020, participating in the census will be even easier. While everyone will still receive paper forms in the mail, residents may fill them out online.
It’s up to all of us to make sure we are all counted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.