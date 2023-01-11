You don’t have to like them. You don’t even really have to agree with them. But the 20 Republican holdouts who took the selection of U.S. House speaker to 15 ballots have a point: The House is broken.
While the House has adopted its new rules for the current session, the jury is still out on exactly what concessions House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California had to make to get the speakership he so desperately wanted.
We do know that the Republican holdouts got some concessions allowing for floor votes on some of their pet issues, from immigration to budget concerns. These may not amount to much, given the Republicans’ slim House majority. And any radical proposals that can pass the House will still be dead on arrival in the Democratic-controlled Senate.
The only real problem with McCarthy’s concession on floor votes is it doesn’t seem to go far enough, applying as it does to a few hot-button issues. It’s not the sweeping rules change the House needs that would force lawmakers to actually do their jobs. Power in the House is still concentrated in the party leadership and committee chairs.
And that’s where McCarthy may have given up the store, putting some of the holdouts in plum committee assignments where they will be expected to legislate rather than just hurl bombs.
Ironically, the House’s top-heavy structure, which really started under former Republican Speaker Paul Ryan and became even more pronounced under Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has helped create the new generation of House members who seem to think their job is nothing but posting on social media and appearing on politically friendly media outlets.
Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz doesn’t have to read bills and craft legislation. All he has to do is vote up or down on huge all-or-nothing omnibus bills like the $1.7 trillion budget that passed Congress and was signed by President Joe Biden last month. That leaves plenty of time in his schedule to appear on right-wing cable channels. And the same goes for many of his House colleagues.
Denying the rank-and-file members a voice on the House floor has resulted in their becoming media figures instead — and in today’s environment, that allows them to raise their profiles and money in ways not possible 20 or 30 years ago. Now those chickens have come home to roost. Like William Shatner’s character in the movie “Airplane 2” said, “Irony can be pretty ironic.”
Since Jan. 6, politicians, pundits and the news media have devoted a lot of time to the importance of democracy and its supposed fragility. The focus has been on former President Donald Trump and the clown car effort to ignore the 2020 presidential election — or at least make people think it was stolen. But just as important to democracy is the legislative process, which is not served well by most of our elected representatives being kept out of the loop while all the real decisions are made by a few.
Democracy is supposed to be messy. It’s sometimes loud, and people sometimes lose their tempers, as Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama did when confronting Gaetz during the 14th speaker vote.
Video coverage of the U.S. House is normally limited, but under the relaxed rules that apply to special events, like the vote for speaker, C-SPAN’s cameras and news photographers caught the real events on the House floor last week, like a House colleague physically restraining Rogers. It’s not always pretty, but that’s the way democracy really works. The placid view of the podium normally shown on C-SPAN is an illusion.
We may be in for some ugly and pointless fights ahead. Smart money is we’ll have another phony government “shutdown” come December when the current budget runs out. But that’s no reason to deprive most Americans of their voice in Congress by rendering their elected representatives mere rubber stamps.
If you think democracy is important, well this is what it looks like.
