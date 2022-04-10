The city of Decatur has been blessed of late with increasing tax revenue and budget surpluses. Last November, the city had about $20 million in unbudgeted reserves as it ended fiscal 2021.
Surpluses are great for long-term planning and for dealing with unforeseen or emergency expenditures, but they can breed complacency. When it seems like there’s always going to be water in the well, there’s the temptation to return to it again and again. Then, when drought hits, and the well runs dry, everyone looks around at each other, wondering how this could have happened.
That’s why, even in good economic times, the city needs to set priorities.
In the first five months of fiscal 2022, the City Council has approved spending $2.3 million of unassigned funds on mostly capital projects. That includes spending more than $113,000 on a 30-foot artificial Christmas tree for City Hall that will continue to cost the city about $8,000 annually for a company to put it up, take it down and store it each year.
Now, no one wants to be the Grinch who stole Christmas, but when we’re talking expenditures such as $113,000 and counting for a Christmas tree, one wonders why the City Council can’t go through the normal budgeting process rather than just reaching into the till willy-nilly.
Councilman Billy Jackson wonders that, too, and cast the lone vote against the tree and expenditures on four other ad hoc projects last week.
“It looks like we continue to go with our wish list and just spend, spend, spend,” Jackson said during last Monday’s council meeting.
Jackson said the city “had a big windfall of money,” and now the council seems to be spending without restraint.
“When you set a budget, it becomes a road map for you to follow,” Jackson said. “When you start spending money from an unassigned fund balance, you’re no longer following that road map. You’re spending on a wish list.”
The city is rapidly coming up on the time for its midyear budget review. That’s the time when council members can sit down, see how much money the city has and prioritize spending. If the city needs an artificial tree for City Hall, that’s the time to address it — with plenty of time to get the tree on the lawn by the Christmas season. Christmas, after all, doesn’t come in July.
Mayor Tab Bowling notes that the city uses a “practical-use” budget philosophy that doesn’t earmark capital expenses. Bowling said former Chief Financial Officer John Andrzejewski began the practical budget philosophy when he worked for the city from 2017 to 2020.
“There are a couple of ways to do budgeting,” Bowling said. “We could stick money in the budget anticipating capital projects that might not ever be purchased, but John preferred budgeting that only anticipates (operational) needs.”
Using the midyear budget review to assess city needs and resources, however, cuts a sensible middle ground between earmarking funds for capital projects that may never happen, and simply voting yea or nay for each project as it comes along. The budget review allows for taking stock and setting priorities. Then a second opportunity comes when it’s time to formulate the budget for the next fiscal year. That’s two times a year the city can evaluate and approve or disapprove capital expenditures.
Council President Jacob Ladner said he has asked current CFO Kyle Demeester “to come up with a capital needs list with priorities and show all of the fund sources.”
With the national economy facing inflation, rising interest rates making borrowing more expensive, and at least one major financial institution — Deutsche Bank — predicting the U.S. will slide into a recession next year, the city can’t afford not to be careful with the taxpayers’ money.
