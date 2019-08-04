After a second fatality in 36 days, Decatur city leaders appear to be looking seriously at what can be done to improve traffic safety on the heavily traveled stretch of Alabama 67 from Interstate 65 to U.S. 31 known as Point Mallard Parkway.
Ramsey Leann Williams, 30, of Somerville, died June 25 when her vehicle was struck by one driven by Jonna Michelle McGuyre, 33, of Decatur. McGuyre has been charged with manslaughter and meth possession in connection with the collision.
On Wednesday, Malloree Teague, 27, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at 12:08 p.m. in the Decatur Morgan Hospital emergency room after she was involved in a three-vehicle wreck on Point Mallard Parkway. A Morgan County employee driving a county pickup was injured. Authorities have determined a vehicle hydroplaning on the rain-slick highway caused the fatal accident.
And this isn’t the first time the safety of Point Mallard Parkway has been an issue. Last year, four people died in traffic accidents on the parkway.
After the June fatality, city leaders said there was little they could do to improve safety on Alabama 67. But after a second death in just over a month, they are taking another look.
City and Alabama Department of Transportation officials are to meet this week on Point Mallard Parkway safety, and Mayor Tab Bowling suggested Thursday adding concrete barriers and porous pavement to the highway.
“I hope ALDOT will bring a solution to the table,” said City Council President Paige Bibbee. “They’re the experts. It’s their roadway.”
This is true, and what ALDOT has suggested in the past is lowering the speed limit on Point Mallard Parkway.
ALDOT conducted a speed test on Point Mallard Parkway last year at the city’s request and recommended the city reduce the speed limit between Sixth Avenue and I-65 to 45 mph. This would have reduced the speed limit between Country Club Road and Point Mallard Centre from 55 to 45 mph.
The city, however, did not follow through. Now perhaps it will.
Granted, simply reducing the speed limit isn’t the ideal solution. Point Mallard Parkway is a largely flat, straight stretch of road that practically invites speeding, but even if reducing the speed limit from 55 mph to 45 mph simply gets drivers to drive at 55 mph rather than 65 mph, that is something.
But as virtually everyone has admitted, speed isn’t the only factor in wrecks on the parkway, and other solutions are neither cheap nor easy.
Bowling now suggests resurfacing the parkway with porous asphalt, which could absorb water and help prevent hydroplaning, but that would cost about $120,000 to pave one lane for 1 mile compared to $60,000 with regular asphalt, and there’s also a question of whether the softer surface could stand up to the heavy traffic.
As a longer-term solution to making Point Mallard Parkway safer, Bowling recommends adjusting the right of way to widen the parkway 3 to 5 feet and installing concrete barriers to help prevent crossover collisions. But getting more right of way is difficult because the parkway runs through Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge. Still, it is worth approaching the federal government about the issue.
A few feet won’t matter much to the Canada geese at Wheeler, but could mean life or death for drivers on a road where traffic is only going to increase.
These are all solutions the city and state should explore. They can’t prevent all accidents, but making the parkway safer can give drivers a greater margin for error, which can help even when it comes to dealing with impaired drivers.
Right now, Point Mallard Parkway is narrow, fast, slick and crowded. With that many issues, Decatur and ALDOT ought to be able to find some they can address.
