The legal battle over Decatur’s city manager referendum has ended, not with a bang or even a whimper, but with a technicality.
Last Wednesday, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed Gary Voketz’s lawsuit against the city of Decatur for lack of standing. Voketz, a former Decatur resident, now lives in a nursing home in Priceville, and he has been a registered voter in Priceville since 2018, according to Morgan County Probate Judge Greg Cain.
Thus, the case was not decided on its merits, and all it took was the city of Decatur stringing out the legal process long enough to wait Voketz out.
Voketz had sought to force Decatur to enact a council-manager form of government, which Decatur voters approved in an April 2010 referendum after Voketz successfully spearheaded a petition drive to get the measure on the ballot.
The measure would have replaced Decatur’s mayor-council system with a professional city manager hired by a city council composed of three members representing districts and two at-large members, one of whom would serve as a part-time mayor with diminished powers.
City officials, however, argued it was impossible to implement the referendum’s result because changing from the current five council districts to three would make it impossible to have a majority-minority district, which would violate the federal Voting Rights Act.
But the 11th Circuit disagreed, ruling the Voting Rights Act was not a barrier to changing the form of government. It sent the case back to the district court for more proceedings.
In the meantime, the state Legislature amended its Council-Manager Act, and the district court dismissed Voketz’s claim because the 2010 referendum no longer complied with state law.
Voketz appealed to the 11th Circuit on Nov. 18, 2020, “even though,” the city of Decatur argued, “by that time he was registered to vote in the City of Priceville, not Decatur.”
Now, at long last, the city has finally thwarted the will of the voters, and it only cost $309,337.41 of those same voters’ tax dollars — spent on outside attorneys and experts — to do it, according to figures supplied by City Attorney Herman Marks.
Ironically, because of shifts in population, even with five council districts, the Decatur City Council is in danger of either losing its majority-minority district or violating the principle of one man, one vote. As of 2018, District 1, the current majority-minority district, had about 2,000 fewer residents than it should have to match the city’s other districts. That is not sustainable.
If Decatur voters still want a council-manager form of government, they have the option of conducting another petition drive and using the amended Council-Manager Act that would create six geographically determined council districts. Adding a sixth district would make it possible to maintain a majority-minority district while also having districts of roughly equal population.
But 12 years — and three mayoral elections — after Decatur voters felt they needed a professional city manager, they may be content with a mayor as chief executive officer. It’s really up to voters to decide if the city is properly run under its current structure or needs a change.
