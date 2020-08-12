The doctrine of “separate but equal” was supposed to be a thing of the past, overturned in 1954 with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Brown v. Board of Education.
Imagine, then, the shock and dismay to find separate but equal alive and well in Decatur — although not its schools, but its public housing.
In a compliance review obtained by The Decatur Daily, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development found that the Decatur Housing Authority was discriminating against Blacks, placing them on never-ending wait lists for housing at Jordan-Neill and Summer Manor apartments, and steering them instead to Westgate Gardens, a Northwest Decatur housing project off West Moulton Road.
The result was almost completely segregated public housing, with 100% of the tenants in Westgate Gardens being Black. “In comparison, the tenant roster for The Towers indicated that 94% of the units are occupied by white tenants.”
Jordan-Neill and Summer Manor — “The Towers” — are multi-story buildings on either side of Rhodes Ferry Park and offer views of the Tennessee River.
HUD’s investigation found exactly what the U.S. Supreme Court found when it overturned the doctrine of separate but equal: Separate is not equal.
“The Towers are located on the banks of the Tennessee River and both properties are adjacent to a city park where community and social events are held. Tenants of The Towers have access to walking trails along the river and spectacular waterfront views. Each property has at least one community/meeting room, a library with hundreds of books, community kitchen, mobile food pantry, two pianos and an outdoor patio,” HUD found.
“In comparison, Westgate Gardens is a garden-style, isolated public housing development located in a highly concentrated minority area with a poverty rate of 61%. The tenants at Westgate Gardens do not have similar or comparable amenities like those found at The Towers,” according to HUD. “Additionally, none of the social activities that are provided to tenants in The Towers are offered to tenants at Westgate Gardens.”
As a result of HUD’s findings, the Decatur Housing Authority paid claims of $200,000, which HUD was distributing to victims of the alleged discrimination last week. In addition, Decatur Housing Authority has agree to $1 million in upgrades to Westgate Gardens.
What is shocking is that the situation got this far. It is a failure of moral sensibilities, and a failure of oversight. Allen Stover, supervisor of Community Development for Decatur, said the city has no oversight authority over Decatur Housing Authority, although it does appoint it’s board.
Decatur Housing Authority Board Chairman James Ridgeway declined to comment on HUD’s findings.
“I’m not going to answer anything pertaining to the board. I don’t run the thing. I’m just a board member,” Ridgeway said Friday.
He said the board does have authority to terminate or discipline the directors, but it has not done so.
“We don’t have nothing against them. They’ve done a good job,” he said.
That conclusion is certainly debatable, to say the least. Otherwise, HUD, which was investigating claims of housing discrimination in Alabama and Mississippi, would not have concluded that “Decatur Housing Authority was the most egregious.”
The Decatur Housing Authority cannot be allowed to duck responsibility for treating some of the city’s citizens as second class.
