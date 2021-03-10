State Sen. Arthur Orr is once again trying to get the state government out of the liquor business — at least partially. And unlike in previous years, this time his bill is getting some traction.
Last Thursday, his bill to close the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board’s roughly 170 retail stores by 2026 cleared the Senate Tourism Committee.
To most people, it probably seems bizarre that the state should be in the liquor business in the first place. Alabama is one of only a handful of states with state-owned liquor stores and one of 17 states that monopolize liquor sales at the wholesale level. Here, as in most of those states, state control of liquor sales is a relic of the failed experiment of Prohibition.
“I truly believe if we were designing state government today, we would not say, let’s get into the retail sale of alcohol and let’s compete against the private sector,” Orr, R-Decatur, said before the Senate Tourism Committee last week.
Orr estimates that if the stores are closed, the state would save $8 million to $12 million per year.
Private liquor sellers, of which there are more than 500 in the state, already outnumber the state’s ABC stores.
This time, Orr’s effort has the backing necessary to at least get as far as a floor debate before the full Senate.
“In respect to my colleague who has worked diligently on this issue for several years … it needs to get to that next step,” said Tourism Committee Chairman Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, who is also a bill co-sponsor.
Still, Orr’s bill faces the usual opponents: ABC officials who don’t want to give up any of their fiefdom, ABC store employees who don’t want to be out of a job and lawmakers who don’t like liquor sales in the first place and who want to keep the ABC stores so as to exert greater control over it.
Sen. Garlan Gudger, R-Cullman, who voted against Orr’s bill in committee, said he worries closing the stores would increase access to alcohol for those who are under age.
“If you privatize, whatever the money says, it’s going to lead to more accessibility,” Gudger said.
Gudger is assuming, and probably with good reason, that ABC employees are more diligent about checking IDs and not selling to minors than private store clerks are. But there’s nothing stopping minors from going to private stores now and, more to the point, the vast majority of underage drinking involves beer, not hard liquor. And ABC stores aren’t in the beer business.
Unfortunately, while Orr’s bill is a good start, it doesn’t go far enough. It doesn’t break the state’s wholesale monopoly on liquor sales.
Neil Graff, ABC’s chief operating officer, said ABC stores carry more variety than other retailers and that Orr’s bill would increase markups on liquor, a price that will be passed to consumers.
“Your selection will go down, your prices will go up,” Graff said.
In fact, it’s the ABC in its role as wholesaler that most prevents certain liquor products from getting to consumers. ABC stores and private stores alike are limited to what ABC offers at wholesale. A customer can request a private store carry a product, but if ABC doesn’t stock it at wholesale, the customer is out of luck. And as a monopoly wholesaler, ABC sets the wholesale price.
Orr’s bill does nothing to fix this, but after years of going nowhere, perhaps the more modest approach of just closing ABC’s retail stores is a way to finally make progress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.