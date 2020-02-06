Having already decided to take the law into its own hands, the Morgan County Commission appears to have come up with a contingency plan should it lose a court battle over the distribution of revenue from the state’s online sales tax.
Commissioners are going to take their frustrations out on the schools.
An email that came to light in the court battle between the commission and the county’s three school systems revealed that commissioners are considering no longer performing any in-kind services for the schools — such as site prep, maintenance of sports fields, building access roads, and dealing with drainage issues and parking lots — should a judge rule in favor of the schools in their attempt to get their rightful share of online tax revenue.
“If this is a fight that we lose, we strongly need to consider withdrawing any in-kind service or other types of assistance from these entities,” Commissioner Randy Vest wrote in an April 11, 2019, email to other commissioners.
The lawsuit filed against the commission by Hartselle City Schools and joined by Decatur City and Morgan County schools, stems from the County Commission’s refusal to abide by a local law requiring it to send most of the online sales taxes it has been receiving to the school systems.
Since the local law, which applies only to Morgan County, took affect Oct. 1, all online sales tax revenue received by the commission has been deposited into a bank account under court control. After four months of receipts, that account has a balance of $505,015.70, suggesting annualized tax revenue could exceed $1.5 million.
Vest elaborated on his position last week, saying the commission must make cuts if it loses the online sales tax revenue.
“In order for us to make up that lost revenue, it’s got to come from somewhere, so we’d have to take it from the places where we’re providing in-kind services now,” Vest said.
Vest said in-kind services provided to volunteer fire departments could also be at risk, which he said include site prep for new buildings as well as work on parking lots and storm shelters.
The important thing to keep in mind here is this: This is not the County Commission’s money. It is taxpayers’ money. And the state of Alabama instituted the online sales tax in order to recoup lost revenue due to changes in consumer habits, namely people shopping online rather than in brick-and-mortar stores.
When people shop at a locally owned store or even at the big box national chain out on the highway, that sales tax revenue, by law, goes mostly to schools. Some also goes to volunteer fire departments. It was an oversight on the part of the state Legislature not to require, by statute, a similar disbursement on online sales tax revenue, given that the online revenue is meant to replace the revenue from brick-and-mortar stores.
The local amendment, applying only to Morgan County and introduced by state Sen. Arthur Orr at the behest of the local school systems, rectifies that oversight, at least in one county.
In short, online sales tax revenue was not meant to be a windfall for county commissioners. It’s to replace money the school systems were losing. For county commissioners to now say they might withhold in-kind services from the school systems is vindictive, and it will be the students who suffer.
The online sales tax is not commissioners’ personal slush fund, and voters should expect better than their commissioners acting like spoiled children regarding its disposition.
