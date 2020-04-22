Across the country, businesses, families and individuals are suffering not only from the COVID-19 pandemic but from the financial fallout of both the disease and the lockdown meant to contain it.
Many are having to cope by tightening their belts or dipping into savings. Some may even be tapping into their retirement accounts — never a good move, but possibly unavoidable for some in the present circumstances — especially since one provision of the recently passed CARES Act allows people to break into their 401(k) piggy bank with no financial penalty.
State and local governments, too, are cutting back in anticipation of receiving less than their anticipated tax revenue due to the economic slowdown. Unlike the federal government, states and local governments can’t borrow with impunity or literally print money.
Leaders in the Alabama Legislature, looking ahead to whenever they finally return to business, have already warned not to expect a lot of new spending on new or expanding programs — or on that vote-getting favorite, pay raises for teachers. They instead say to expect “bare bones” budgets, which will leave health care, mental health and state prisons just as underfunded — based on what is expected of them — as they are now.
No one is immune, which is why we have to wonder why a majority of the Decatur City Council seems to think Decatur is.
During a contentious meeting Monday evening, the council voted 3-2 to reject Councilman Charles Kirby’s proposed hiring freeze, which would have delayed filling three city director positions and one new position.
Kirby proposed putting off the hiring of the fire chief, Decatur Youth Services director, director of development, and communication specialist until the COVID-19 state of emergency is over.
A blanket freeze might not be the way to go, and some of these positions are more urgently in need of filling than others. The new communication specialist position isn’t needed at all, as each passing day without it makes clear. At the same time, it’s difficult to imagine the city getting all the best candidates for fire chief and director of development to apply in the middle of a pandemic.
In crisis situations, people try to minimize risk where they can. That will make some potential candidates leery of leaving a current position to take on a new one.
Putting the specific issue of the hiring freeze to the side, however, the council majority seems far too sanguine about the city’s financial situation in the near term.
Council President Paige Bibbee said Kirby’s resolution was “an attempt to make our citizens fearful” that the city is not in good financial shape.
She said the city has $29.1 million in reserve, including $17.5 million required by city ordinance as an emergency reserve and $11.6 million in unassigned funds. She said the coronavirus pandemic would qualify as an emergency so the emergency reserve could be used, but she doesn’t think that will be necessary.
Yet while the city does have a cushion, we have no idea how long the economic impact of the pandemic will linger, even after businesses are allowed to reopen and people are able to return to work.
Also, this is a city government that has now defined “good shape” as a status quo where residents still routinely complain about poor street maintenance and bad drainage, where community groups that form the social safety net are level-funded and vital services like the library are treated as amenities that must justify their existence.
This is not about fomenting fear. We suspect Decatur residents at present are too busy worrying about their own financial shape than the city’s, anyway. This is about simple prudence.
