Earlier this year, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dropped her opposition to a ban on congressmen trading stocks. Earlier this month, she said the House could vote on such a ban this month.
Entering the final week of September, the American people are still waiting, and members of Congress are still allowed to engage in what amounts to legalized insider trading.
The New York Times reported that the House was considering legislation that would “effectively prohibit lawmakers, their spouses and dependent children from making trades in individual stocks, bonds, cryptocurrencies and other financial assets tied to specific companies,” and that would require members of Congress to either divest those assets or move them into a blind trust.
Congressmen would still be able to invest in mutual funds and similar aggregated financial instruments.
Congress simply has too much power over the economy, including specific industries, and insider knowledge of what laws and regulations may come down the pike for members of the U.S. House and Senate to continue making money off direct financial investments. It amounts to insider trading just as surely as if a company CEO dumped stock ahead of a poor profit statement.
As recently as December, Pelosi remained opposed to restricting lawmakers’ investments.
“We are a free-market economy. They (congressmen) should be able to participate in that,” she said.
But the United States is a free-market economy governed by a host of laws and regulations, to which Pelosi and her colleagues are constantly adding. And Pelosi’s husband, just to cite one example, actively buys and sells stock in companies facing regulatory scrutiny, seeking government contracts and singled out as corporate villains by various members of Congress.
The New York Times dug deep into congressional stock trades and found that “from 2019 to 2021, 183 current senators or representatives reported a trade of a stock or another financial asset by themselves or an immediate family member” and “more than half of them sat on congressional committees that potentially gave them insight into the companies whose shares they reported buying or selling.”
Among them was Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville, “a member of the agriculture committee, (who) regularly reported buying and selling contracts tied to cattle prices starting last year, even as the panel, by Mr. Tuberville’s own account, had ‘been talking about the cattle markets.’”
Tuberville has called limiting lawmakers’ stock trades “ridiculous,” although he also says he leaves his trading up to his brokers.
“I don’t limit them to anything, what they can do, what they can’t do,” Tuberville said, according to the Times. “I give them money, say to them: ‘I’m in public service now; you do it. Don’t lose it all!”
Meanwhile, the Center for Responsible Statecraft, a think tank that supports a generally non-interventionist foreign policy, noted Tuberville “traded stock of major defense contractors such as Honeywell and General Dynamics while sitting on the Senate Armed Services Committee.”
It’s not just a matter of making money from inside knowledge and political power. It’s potentially a national security issue, with lawmakers influencing foreign policy and matters of war and peace.
If Congress wants to restore some of its institutional legitimacy, it must end practices like this, which are a problem for Democrats and Republicans alike and serve only to erode Congress’ credibility.
The House should act to limit stock trades by members of Congress, and the Senate should follow.
