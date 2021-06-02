Once the bane of federal budget hawks, they’re back: earmarks. And some Alabama lawmakers are already in line for them.
Earmarks used to be the coin of the realm in Washington, a way for congressmen to designate funding for specific projects back home. Recipients of this funding, some of it no doubt well-intentioned, naturally loved it. Fiscal conservatives hated it and likened it to buying votes, and they could easily point to examples of wasteful spending that earmarks helped enable, most infamously the “bridge to nowhere” in Alaska — or the Vulcan statue in Birmingham.
In 2001, Tom Schatz, president of the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste, lambasted Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby over the Vulcan funding: “Shelby, a Senate appropriator, bowed to parochial special interests and slipped $1.5 million for Vulcan into last year’s Interior bill. He has already requested $2 million in pork this year.”
Then in 2011, House Republicans changed the rules. That was when House Speaker John Boehner and the GOP conference banned earmarks — and as we all know, there has been fiscal discipline and no wasteful spending ever since.
And if you believe that, we have a bridge to nowhere to sell you.
Instead, federal spending has ballooned, culminating last week in President Joe Biden’s proposed $6 trillion proposed budget which, even with all the tax increases, would add $1 trillion dollars to the federal debt. One can always argue that this spending or that spending is worthwhile, but there is no arguing that in the aggregate, it just keeps going up.
That’s one reason supporters of earmarks have for bringing earmarks back: banning them didn’t do any good, anyway.
Rep. Robert Aderholt, whose district includes Lawrence County, has requested four earmarks totaling $4.6 million for his district.
“Look at our national debt. It has skyrocketed in the years since the ban went into place,” Aderholt said. “Also, removing earmarks has given the executive branch, and unelected bureaucrats, the power of the purse which should be reserved for Congress. In fact, the Constitution demands it.”
Aderholt also says the new process for earmarking is more transparent than the old one.
Realistically, banning earmarks was never going to have any impact on overall federal spending.
Citizens Against Government Waste found that earmarks peaked at $29 billion in fiscal 2006, a figure that was just 1.1% for that year’s federal spending. Earmarks were never where the money was. Most federal spending goes to entitlement programs and, of course, the Pentagon. Fighting multiple regional wars in the Middle East and Afghanistan, plus maintaining a far-flung series of military bases around the globe, is expensive.
Rep. Mo Brooks has not requested any earmarks, and he has criticized them in the past as “a way of rewarding those people who vote with the leadership on bad legislation, and it’s a way of punishing those that don’t.”
Arguably, however, in the absence of earmarks, the leadership simply makes those spending decisions on its own, which is fine if your representative is in the leadership, or if you have a powerful senator like Shelby who is. As former Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan has noted, the House leadership has greatly centralized the legislative process. “The last time the speaker of the House allowed representatives in Congress to openly amend legislation on the floor (i.e., where one could say the outcome was not predetermined by House leaders) was on May 24, 2016 — more than four years ago,” Amash tweeted last July, while still in office.
The House leadership has proved adept at both using earmarks and their absence to enhance its own power. Real reform will have to take direct aim at that, and not go roundabout by tweaking a sliver of the budget process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.