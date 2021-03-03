Among people who watch and study politics for a living, it has become a bit of a running joke to say a president really becomes president as soon as he orders military strikes somewhere, usually the Middle East.
So, Thursday was the day Joe Biden really became president.
As with most U.S. military adventures, one needs a program to keep all of the players straight.
Biden ordered airstrikes on an Iranian-backed Iraqi armed group based in Syria. The strikes, according to The Associated Press, were in retaliation for that group’s “recent attacks on U.S. interests in Iraq, including a rocket attack in northern Iraq on Feb. 15 that killed one civilian contractor and wounded a U.S. service member and other coalition troops.”
One can argue the merits of the U.S. strikes, but it is much more difficult to argue their legality. Indeed, whether one thinks U.S. airstrikes in the Syrian theater of operations are legal seems mostly to be a matter of partisanship.
“(W)hat is the legal authority for strikes? Assad is a brutal dictator. But Syria is a sovereign country,” tweeted Jen Psaki.
That is a good question, and maybe Psaki will circle back to it now that she is Biden’s press secretary. The tweet, you see, is from 2017, when Donald Trump was president and he was the one launching airstrikes without congressional authorization. That doesn’t make the question any less relevant now.
If there is one area in which we were in broad agreement with President Donald Trump, it was his desire to end our “forever wars” in the Middle East. Unfortunately, his actions failed to live up to his promises.
Biden began his presidency on a hopeful note, promising to end U.S. support for Saudi military activity in Yemen, where the Saudi’s campaign of bombing has been the main contributor to one of the world’s worst ongoing humanitarian crises.
Unlike Trump, who saw in the Saudis mainly a customer for U.S. weapons sales, Biden has been critical of Saudi Arabia, and that was before the release Friday of a U.S. intelligence report confirming what we already knew: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman likely approved the brutal murder of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Yet Biden has rejected penalizing bin Salman.
The Middle East remains a thicket where U.S. military policy makes little sense. The Iranian-backed group we bombed last week in retaliation for its attacks on U.S. troops is, in other contexts, working with the very Iraqi troops our troops are there to train.
The Middle East is a quagmire from which the U.S. would do well to extricate itself. Putting the larger policy question aside, however, the question remains: Under what authority did President Biden launch last week’s airstrikes in Syria?
We called on Congress to take back its war-making authority from the president when Trump was in office, and we do so again now that Biden is in office. The president should not launch military strikes without congressional approval.
“These strikes are unconstitutional and dangerous,” tweeted former Michigan congressman Justin Amash last week. “There’s no general authority for a president to launch airstrikes, and President Biden hasn’t claimed they were necessary to stop an imminent attack. Our Constitution demands he get approval from the representatives of the people.”
We call on the representatives of the people — Democrats who criticized Trump’s military strikes and Republicans who say they are against “forever wars” — to come together on an issue where they claim to agree, and rein in the president’s ability to make war unilaterally.
