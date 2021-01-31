“This is demoralizing.”
So said a volunteer recently as he surveyed Dry Branch Creek in Decatur. Enormous effort from numerous groups had gone into cleaning the area visible from Wilson Street Northwest, one of the busiest corridors in the city. But the volunteer saw that in just weeks the creek and its surroundings, picturesque when clean, had again reverted to a squalid repository for trash.
Dry Branch Creek is not unique. Trash lines roadways throughout the city. Parks that have the potential of adding to Decatur’s beauty too often have overflowing trash cans and scattered litter. Even when the city attempts to clean up eyesores, it too often lacks attention to detail. Sidewalks and roadways go from very trashy to somewhat trashy, preventing citizens from having the pride that might reduce continued littering.
It is for this reason we embrace a proposal, initiated by Decatur lawmakers Sen. Arthur Orr and Rep. Terri Collins, that the City Council hire former Fairhope Mayor Tim Kant as a consultant to focus on beautification and litter control.
We understand Councilman Billy Jackson’s concerns about the proposal. We, too, are leery of the city’s propensity toward hiring consultants, especially when they are delegated with responsibilities that would seem to fit squarely within the job descriptions of city officials.
We view this proposal to be different than other consultancy contracts, however.
First, it involves very little money. Kant will charge $1,500 per month, and at the lawmakers’ behest Mayor Tab Bowling has proposed a three-month retainer. If successful, Kant’s efforts could dramatically increase the beauty of Decatur and thereby attract residents and keep existing residents from leaving.
Second, Kant’s efforts as mayor of Fairhope were phenomenal. He has a horticulture degree from Auburn University, and before becoming mayor he served as Fairhope’s first horticulturist and handled waste management. As mayor that experience was obvious to any who visited the city. Its natural beauty does not surpass that of Decatur, but its pristine condition and well-maintained landscaping have made it a garden spot of the state.
Third, and maybe most important, the city of Decatur’s efforts to tackle the problem of litter have been an utter failure for years. Beautification periodically surfaces as a priority, resulting in a brief flurry of activity, and then city resources are redirected. The city’s litter problem is self-perpetuating. A city government that fails to implement policies necessary to remove litter and maintain landscaping in Decatur cannot expect citizens to prioritize beautification.
While the city has failed to direct necessary resources to litter removal, many elected officials recognize it as an imperative. Former council members Paige Bibbee, Charles Kirby and Kristi Hill volunteered frequently on grassroots litter-removal projects, a legacy that has been continued by new council members Kyle Pike, Carlton McMasters and Jacob Ladner.
Our expectation is that Kant can bring a new perspective to solving a longtime problem. The expertise and authority he brings to the table can provide city officials with definable goals and prod them to apply the money and manpower needed.
We encourage the City Council to approve the consultant’s agreement with Kant. We encourage the council and administration to be good stewards of a city that is blessed with unparalleled natural beauty, but cursed with a litter problem that obscures that beauty from citizens and visitors alike.
