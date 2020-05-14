As the new coronavirus has spread, Americans and indeed people across the globe have risen to the challenge, volunteering to make masks, hand sanitizer, meals — whatever others, especially those on the front lines of fighting the global pandemic, need.
For other people, the COVID-19 pandemic has been an opportunity for business as usual, and their business is running scams.
“As our nation and state grapple with the societal disruption of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, criminal elements have preyed upon widespread fear and uncertainty to victimize the public,” Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said recently while announcing the creation of a state-federal task force to combat coronavirus-related crime.
According to the state Attorney General’s Office, these crimes include stimulus payment fraud, personal protective equipment fraud, COVID-19 testing and treatment fraud, fake charities related to coronavirus, price gouging, hoarding of personal protective equipment designated as scarce and fraud targeting the elderly.
The elderly are always a particular target of scammers, and they may be even more vulnerable now, as many of them are in a state of virtual isolation, quarantining themselves to avoid the coronavirus.
Indeed, just because scam artists now have coronavirus fears to exploit doesn’t mean they’ve given up on their old reliables. Just last week, Athens Utilities warned its customers of a scammer calling customers claiming to be from the utility and demanding credit card information in order to pay the customer’s bill. At least one customer provided that information, Athens Utilities reported. Scammers have tried the same in recent months with Decatur Utilities customers, too.
But some coronavirus scammers are operating on a much larger scale, and citizens have to be aware. Relying on the government to protect us from virus scammers isn’t going to work when government agencies across the country are among those getting scammed.
Christopher A. Parris, a 39-year-old former investment manager in Georgia, was on pretrial release for another alleged financial scheme last month when he was arrested for an attempt to secure an order for more than $750 million from the Department of Veterans Affairs for 125 million face masks and other equipment — none of which existed, according to federal authorities.
“He was trying to sell something he didn’t even have,” Jere Miles, the special agent in charge of the New Orleans office of Homeland Security Investigations, which worked the case with the VA Office of Inspector General, told The Associated Press. “That’s just outright, blatant fraud.”
And Parris is not alone, according to authorities. Nationwide, investigators have turned up more than false purveyors of personal protective equipment, the AP reported. The equipment ranges from counterfeit or adulterated products, such as COVID-19 tests kits and treatments, to knockoff masks and cleaning products.
The lone consumer, then, has to be doubly careful. Now it’s not simply a matter of scammers trying to wheedle sensitive financial information out of people via threatening phone calls and emails. It’s front companies and counterfeiters setting up shop to hustle emergency supplies that are worthless or never delivered.
Residents need to remember legitimate businesses will never call up out of the blue demanding financial information. And if someone is selling something that seems too good to be true, it probably is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.