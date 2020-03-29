There is no “get out of jail free” card for the coronavirus, and what seemed obvious two weeks ago is now official: We’re going to be forced to limit contact with each other for more than just a couple of weeks.
On Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey bowed to the inevitable and called an end to on-site school instruction for the remainder of the academic year. Now teachers and administrators are racing to finish the year remotely when school resumes — such as is possible — on April 6. For some students, this will mean going online. For others, who either lack internet access or have slow access, it will be more old-fashioned.
“We certainly do have different levels of capacity all across the state” State Superintendent Eric Mackey said Thursday. “We have school districts that have essentially one-to-one computer capacity and they have pretty good broadband access because of their geographic location in the state. We have other places where we have almost no broadband connectivity.”
Parts of Morgan and Lawrence counties fall into the latter category.
For those students who can’t get online, Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said his district is preparing packets to be sent out. The packets may be available for pickup at school or may be delivered to students by bus.
The issue of internet access is even trickier because students without access at home often rely on their local public library to get online. Those libraries, however, are themselves closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All of this highlights what until now has largely been an economic development concern: improving the state’s broadband infrastructure and increasing internet access in rural areas. Unfortunately, this is not a problem that is going to solve itself in the middle of a crisis, and few people were thinking about this eventuality even when they were promoting increased broadband connectivity.
While local agencies are tackling broadband, Joe Wheeler EMC being one of them, this is an issue that needs the involvement of the state Legislature, if only to help grease the regulatory skids.
State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, has been sponsoring a bill that would set a statewide standard for deploying 5G cellular infrastructure, including how much money cities can charge providers for access to existing utility structures. Predictably, however, that bill has run into opposition from cities that see charging providers for utility access as a potential cash cow.
Whether Orr’s bill will pass this year is in serious doubt regardless. The Legislature is in recess with no date certain for returning to work, time is running out on the regular session and lawmakers have yet to do the one thing they’re obligated to do: pass the state’s education and General Fund budgets.
Meanwhile, this extraordinary predicament in which we find ourselves is slowly becoming the new normal — even as the number of coronavirus cases rises, along with the death toll, taxing the medical resources of hospitals nationwide. What is happening in New York City will likely get here sooner rather than later, especially if people do not heed instructions about limiting physical contact with others.
There is also a danger of letting up on “social distancing” too soon.
One should take with a boulder of salt anything the Chinese government says about the coronavirus pandemic, but one can glean information from its behavior.
China gave the OK for more than 600 movie theaters across the country to reopen, only to revoke permission suddenly on Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“No official explanation for the sudden reversal was provided,” the entertainment trade publication reported. “Industry insiders instantly began speculating that the government was worried about a potential second wave of coronavirus infections.”
We may be in this for the long haul. But trying to return to normality too soon will only prolong the situation — and lead to more deaths.
