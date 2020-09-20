One cannot point to any one weather event with certainty and say, “Global warming did that.” But one can look at the accumulation of increasingly destructive and deadly storms and see a disturbing pattern that shows the changing climate is a real and present threat — not some worry for the future but for the here and now.
Hurricane Sally came ashore Wednesday near the Alabama-Florida state line as a Category 2 storm with 105 mph winds. Its storm surge and heavy rains flooded streets and homes, while its winds downed power lines and destroyed buildings from Gulf Shores to Orange Beach to Pensacola, Florida. Sally damaged the Gulf State Park — previously devastated by Hurricane Ivan in 2004 — on the exact day that a ribbon-cutting had been scheduled following the park’s $2.4 million renovation.
To the east, Sally collapsed a span of the Three Mile Bridge over Pensacola Bay, a bridge that is only 1 year old.
The Nina, a replica of one of the ships that brought Christopher Columbus to the New World in 1492, which has visited Decatur on numerous occasions, was docked at Pensacola. After Sally came though, the ship was reported missing.
The cost of all this damage will run into the millions. By Friday, Pensacola had started an online damage assessment dashboard where the cost of the storm to just that one city was estimated at $13 million.
That is just one storm. With two months remaining in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters have already run though their list of names. Tropical Storm Wilfred formed in the eastern Atlantic on Friday, soon followed by Subtropical Storm Alpha. This is only the second time forecasters have had to resort to the Greek alphabet for storm names.
Out west, California and Oregon have been besieged by dozens of wildfires that have forced thousands to flee their endangered homes and killed more than 30 people so far. Drought, high winds and record high temperatures have all helped drive the fires, whether they started by accident or nature.
This is the second year in the past three that the West Coast has been ablaze. Natural weather patterns like La Niña and El Niño are the most proximate factors in these and other weather events, but they are all super-charged by rising global temperatures.
The warmer the Earth gets, the more energy there is in the atmosphere, and that makes weather systems stronger and more chaotic. That’s how warmer temperatures overall can cause record cold and snowfall in a particular location.
The evidence is mounting, and so is the cost, both in terms of dollars and lives. Looking at the costs of dealing with global warming is looking at only one side of the ledger. We must also look at the costs of doing nothing or not enough.
It is simply unacceptable to continue dismissing global warming as a hoax. It is also unacceptable to keep some solutions, like nuclear power, off the table in the unrealistic belief that wind and solar energy will somehow save us. When dealing with the changing climate, nothing can be off the table.
Saying we can’t afford it won’t do. What we can’t afford is what’s happening now. Whether in the form of higher insurance premiums or taxpayer-funded disaster relief or subsidized flood insurance, we’re already paying the cost of inaction.
