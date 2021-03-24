Apart from the suffering of children, nothing tugs at the heart like the suffering of animals, especially those animals — dogs and cats — who over thousands of years of familiarity with humans have become almost members of our family. Some would omit the “almost.”
So, when a case of presumed animal cruelty spread across social media last week, the Decatur City Council acted with uncharacteristic swiftness.
Last week, city Animal Control officers contacted the owner of nine dogs at an Austin Street Southwest home over the animals’ alleged mistreatment. By week’s end, the owner had surrendered the dogs to Animal Control, and to date no criminal charges have been filed.
Legally, that could be the end of the matter, but the images shared on social media along with the public outcry was enough for the council to act.
On Monday, the City Council approved 4-0 a rewrite of the city’s dog leash ordinance that generally bans tethering, which means securing a dog to a fixed point. The new law goes into effect June 1.
The ordinance allows the dog to be secured in a residential structure, in a fence or pen, or to an aerial cable line system. The ordinance doesn’t specify how long an aerial cable must be, and it allows alternative restraint “using an underground fence or trained behavior.”
The fine under the newly approved ordinance is a minimum of $100 plus court costs, which City Attorney Herman Marks said would add up to about $700 per offense.
Normally, one should be suspicious of such quick action on the basis of social media outrages that go viral. Such cases are, as often as not, misleading.
In this case, however, the council was acting on a proposed ordinance that had fallen by the wayside during the last council’s term — first when the council tabled it for revisions and later as it simply became less of a priority during the COVID pandemic.
“We wanted public input but we could never find a time in which we could bring the ordinance back up because of limited seating,” Marks said.
On Monday, a majority of the council thought the wait had gone on long enough and voted to give the anti-tethering ordinance immediate consideration.
It passed unanimously, with Councilman Billy Jackson not present. However, Jackson said if he had been present he would have voted against it.
“I love animals and my dogs have never been on a chain,” Jackson told The Daily. “This hurts elderly people who can’t afford a fence and need to put their dog outside.”
Jackson’s concern for the poor and elderly is not unwarranted. For too many elderly individuals, a pet is the only companionship they have. But as every child who has asked their parents for a pet knows, having a pet comes with responsibilities, and those responsibilities include treating pets in a humane manner.
Jackson knows keeping a dog outside on a fixed chain is inhumane, which is why he stresses his have never been on one. A better solution is finding help for any dog owner who can’t afford a fence or aerial cable line.
Our pets depend on us. They give us loyalty and affection and ask nothing in return but the basics: food, shelter and some love in return.
Pet owners owe their pets that much, and hopefully the council’s swift action will make life better for at least some pets.
