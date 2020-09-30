A federal court ruling last week is hopefully the beginning of the end for one of the ways our criminal justice system punishes people merely for being poor.
For nearly 20 years, the city of Gardendale outsourced management of its probation program to a private company, Professional Probation Services. This practice attracted numerous complaints and a lawsuit by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
On Friday, the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals — not known for issuing bleeding-heart-liberal rulings — ruled in favor of the SPLC’s complaint against PPS.
“Pursuant to a contract with a municipal court, a private probation company earned a fee for every month that a misdemeanor offender remained under its supervision. We must decide whether the company violated the Fourteenth Amendment’s Due Process Clause when, according to allegations that we accept as true for purposes of our review, it unilaterally extended the duration of probationers’ sentences, increased the fines that they owed, and imposed additional conditions of probation. We hold that it did.”
In 2016, the city of Decatur was also sued for using PPS.
“Decatur’s past use of a for-profit probation service created a ‘modern-day debtors’ prison,’ former inmates claim in a recently filed federal lawsuit,” The Daily reported at the time. “Four people who were on probation after being charged with traffic violations and misdemeanors in the city claim they were jailed because of their inability to pay court fines and a fee to Georgia-based Professional Probation Services.”
Because of such legal concerns, Decatur had allowed its contract with PPS to expire at the end of 2015. Decatur now handles probation tasks in-house. The claims against Decatur were voluntarily dismissed last month, although those against PPS are ongoing.
Other cities, including Hartselle, Falkville, Trinity, Somerville, Priceville and Moulton, used a similar company, Judicial Correction Services for the same purpose. That company ceased doing business in Alabama after the SPLC filed suit against it.
While it may be tempting for cities to farm out the tedious and time-consuming task of keeping up with all the people who are on probation for minor offenses, they cannot do so in a way that violates the Constitution. But the 11th Circuit held that’s exactly what companies like PPS do.
For its services in Decatur, for example, PPS charged each probationer a $35-per-month fee, in addition to the court payments.
“For people at or below the poverty line, that is a substantial amount of money,” Byron Perkins, one of attorneys representing the plaintiffs who sued the city of Decatur, told The Daily at the time. “If they can’t pay the monthly payment to the court, they definitely can’t afford another fee.”
Worse, however, the system creates an incentive for a private company to keep people on probation for as long as possible, to make as much money off of them as possible.
“It is reminiscent of the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850, which provided that if a commissioner ruled in favor of slave owner he was paid $10 but if he ruled against the slave owner he was paid only $5,” tweeted American Civil Liberties Union attorney Josh Block last week, in reference to the 11th Circuit’s ruling against PPS and Gardendale.
Justice cannot be a for-profit endeavor. Treating it as such creates an incentive for injustice. Now that the nation’s most conservative judicial circuit has ruled against PPS, this shameful practice should end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.