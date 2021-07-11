While the COVID-19 pandemic is virtually over, for now, at least in the United States, people are still getting sick and dying needlessly from the disease.
Chalk it up to “vaccine hesitancy,” distrust or just plain apathy; many Americans have not yet taken advantage of the vaccines that protect against the new coronavirus. That’s especially the case here in Alabama, where we lag behind the rest of the nation. That has led to a recent uptick in COVID cases and hospitalizations.
With just under one-third of Alabamians fully vaccinated, as of Friday Alabama’s vaccination rate had fallen behind Mississippi’s to rank dead last.
Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Division of Infectious Diseases, said last week that “hospitalization rates are increasing exactly as we saw before” in regions of the country with low vaccination rates.
As The Associated Press reported last week, “Alabama has seen a slight uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations and the percent of tests coming back positive, state numbers show. There were 256 people in state hospitals with COVID-19 on Wednesday, although that is a fraction of the 3,000 that were hospitalized at the peak of the pandemic.”
The difference this time is the vast majority of those catching the virus and getting sick are unvaccinated. Those who have been vaccinated are largely protected, including against the new delta variant of the virus, which doesn’t appear to make people sicker than other variants but is more readily transmitted.
“Researchers in Britain found two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, for example, are 96% protective against hospitalization with the delta variant and 88% effective against symptomatic infection. That finding was echoed last weekend by Canadian researchers, while a report from Israel suggested protection against mild delta infection may have dipped lower, to 64%,” The AP reported last week.
That the vaccines are still largely effective against the delta variant is good news, because it is now the most common variety of COVID-19 in the U.S. — and according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is surging in populations with low vaccination rates.
There is little doubt vaccinations work. According to a study published last week by the nonprofit Commonwealth Fund, “Without a vaccination program, by the end of June 2021 there would have been approximately 279,000 additional deaths and up to 1.25 million additional hospitalizations” in the U.S. That’s more than a quarter million lives saved by vaccines.
The danger now is the delta variant could take hold in unvaccinated populations and mutate into something even more deadly.
“The virus loves unvaccinated people,” Marrazzo said. “Why? Because it’s a complete party. They get in there. They can multiply.”
A new ad campaign hopes to alleviate some vaccine hesitancy. It features the descendants of Black men who were victims of the infamous Tuskegee experiments.
“I want to save lives. I didn’t want people to use Tuskegee and what transpired there as a reason for not taking the vaccine,” said Omar Neal, a former mayor of Tuskegee and nephew of a man who was unwittingly part of the experiment.
In some parts of the country, health experts are lobbying for a return to mask mandates and other protective measures. That is premature and unnecessary. But to make sure such measures stay unnecessary, it’s important that more people get vaccinated. The benefits vastly outweigh any risks.
