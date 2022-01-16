If you haven’t had COVID yet, it’s probably only a matter of time. That’s the message increasingly coming from health experts and even some Biden administration officials.
Last week, Janet Woodcock, the acting head of the Food and Drug Administration, told Congress that the highly transmissible omicron strain of COVID-19 will infect “most people.”
“I think it’s hard to process what’s actually happening right now, which is: Most people are going to get COVID, all right?” Woodcock said. “What we need to do is make sure the hospitals can still function — transportation, other essential services are not disrupted while this happens.”
The good news is the omicron strain is less virulent than previous strains. The bad news is it’s much more contagious. The old advice to mask and social distance counts for less, and the vaccinated seem to pass it along almost as easily as the unvaccinated.
The difference is the vaccinated, as has been true all along, are far less likely to get seriously ill, require hospitalization or end up in an ICU. So, getting vaccinated is the best, safest course of action. And if the Supreme Court says the Biden administration can’t mandate vaccinations, then it becomes a matter of personal responsibility. The ancient Greeks identified it as the virtue of prudence.
There are indications the omicron variant may soon peak, and some are hopeful that a return to normality may lurk behind that peak. Certainly, most people in Alabama — which still has one of the nation’s worst vaccination rates and worst COVID death rates — have gone back to something approaching normal already.
That, however, has led to predictable COVID surges, including in the schools. Decatur City and Hartselle City Schools returned to remote instruction Friday because so many of the teachers and students are at home isolating with COVID.
Decatur Superintendent Michael Douglas said 11 of the Decatur system’s 17 schools were understaffed because of absentees and that the school system couldn’t operate with the staff available. Six schools had more than 15% of their staff in quarantine, and seven had more than 13% of their students in quarantine.
Vaccination rates for teenagers and younger children in the state also rank at the bottom nationally, so these sorts of inflection rates are to be expected.
If you’re worried about alleged long-term side effects of vaccines, what about the much greater likelihood of long-term effects from COVID? Heart inflammation — a rare vaccine side effect scaring some people away from inoculation — is a far more common side effect of the disease itself. An analysis of hospital health records last year (https://tinyurl.com/2p9bvcbw) found that “young males infected with the virus are up 6 times more likely to develop myocarditis as those who have received the vaccine.”
Some health officials are again urging masking and other measures, but there seems little indication that with the omicron variant that will make a dramatic difference. The ranks of those who were “doing everything right” and nevertheless became infected are growing because doing everything right is no longer much protection — unless, just maybe, if you wear a hospital-grade N95 mask wherever you go. (The Biden administration plans to send N95 masks to Americans free of charge, but whether they will get to people before the omicron surge subsides is anyone’s guess.)
Colorado Democratic Gov. Jared Polis is also ready for a return to normality, and he makes a good case.
“Everybody had more than enough opportunity to get vaccinated,” Polis said in December. “Hopefully it’s been at your pharmacy, your grocery store, a bus near you, (or at) big events. At this point, if you haven’t been vaccinated, it’s really your own darn fault.” One can be prudent or not.
Unfortunately, even if omicron is less virulent, the fact that it is so much more contagious is taking a toll on hospitals and their staff. So, going back to normal won’t magically make things normal.
Maybe if there’s one thing that will encourage vaccinations, it’s parents having their kids at home — again.
